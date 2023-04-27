Report: Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson will be suspended

Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson is expected to be suspended, according to John Shipley of Sports Illustrated. Robinson violated the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy, and the report did not reveal the number of games he’s expected to miss.

Robinson started in 14 games at left tackle in 2022 before suffering a season-ending injury to his meniscus and is heading into his seventh NFL season this fall. He spent his entire career with the Jaguars after being selected in the in the second round of the 2017 draft after three seasons with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Robinson signed a three-year $54 million contract with Jacksonville last year with $33 million of that guaranteed.

The Jags are coming off a successful Year 1 of the Doug Pederson era last season where they came back from a 27-0 deficit in the Wild Card round against the Los Angeles Chargers before falling short against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Coy Cronk and Josh Wells are currently listed as backups on the Jaguars’ depth chart ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft.