The 2023 NFL Draft Quarterback Starter Index

The 2023 NFL Draft is upon us, and so is the greatest game of musical chairs, which are the quarterback depth charts. We live in an NFL where the “watch and learn” window as shortened and there is a lot less patience when it comes to general manager plans for teams. Many dreams have come true already, but unfortunately, that means that hearts will be broken. Throughout the draft, we’ll look at some places in the NFL that you should keep your eye on regarding some starter shakeups.

Sleeping Easy

Lamar Jackson - Baltimore Ravens

Yes, this is cheating, but I had to speak on Lamar Jackson’s deal for a second. About damn time, huh? Through all the jousting, Jackson finally gets his payday from the Baltimore Ravens – and some weapons to boot. Not only did they sign Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency, but they just drafted Boston College WR Zay Flowers – a playmaker to complement them both along with TE Mark Andrews. All of a sudden, things are looking up in Baltimore.

Looking Over Their Shoulder

Ryan Tannehill - Tennessee Titans

There were some rumors before this draft that Titans QB Ryan Tannehill was on the trade block. I’m actually surprised the Titans didn’t try to trade up to draft a quarterback, given that Tannehill is in the final year of his deal. They do still have Malik Willis, whom they drafted last year in the third round. Although it was a bad sign when the Titans elected to start Josh Dobbs over him in Week 18 against the Jaguars last year.

The Titans hold the 41st pick, and Kentucky QB Will Levis and Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker are still on the board. I would take an educated guess that if either one of these guys is available, they will be headed to Tennessee. Given the contract situation, Tannehill is likely safe if the team can’t find a suitor.

Gardner Minshew - Indianapolis Colts

Gardner Minshew is probably a little agitated right now, but I think he’ll at least start a few games for the Indianapolis Colts this season. Andrew Richardson has been regarded as the best physically talented QB prospect in this entire draft (and maybe in previous drafts). Richardson has a lot of potential to become an amazing centerpiece for the Colts in the future. However, he only started 13 games while at Florida. There might not be a lot of pressure as he learns, and Minshew at least serves as a stop-gap as Richardson acclimates to the NFL system.

Red Alert

Every Other Houston Texans Quarterback

It could very be possible that Davis Mills or Case Keenum be the starter when the Houston Texans open up the season – but the writing is on the wall. This will eventually be C.J. Stroud’s team at some point in the season. Mills didn’t exactly set the world on fire last year with 17 TDs and 15 INTs. Besides Bryce Young in Carolina, C.J. Stroud could be a day-one starter, given all his tools, depending on what new head coach DeMeco Ryans wants to do.

Andy Dalton - Carolina Panthers

Notice what Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich says about his new QB, Bryce Young. Young has to “earn” the starting job, but the goal is to have Young ready to start the Panthers’ first game. Andy Dalton has been the consummate backup at stops with the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints, but I will go out on a limb and say Young will be the starter come Week 1.