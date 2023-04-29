NFL rookie of the year odds: Who will win offensive ROY in 2023?

As the 2023 NFL Draft comes to an end and the new rookie class head to their first ever training camps, we take a way-too-early look at our favorite options to win the 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year award. The first round was chock-full of talented picks, including three quarterbacks taken in the first four picks, as well as vaunted wide receivers and running backs.

Will CJ Stroud be able to revive the Texans to earn the award, or will it go to Bryce Young with the Panthers? How about Jaxon Smith-Njigba receiving Geno Smith’s passes in Seattle?

Here’s a look at some of the favorites and a few sleepers to keep an eye on.

Favorites

RB Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons (+300)

QB Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers (+475)

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks (+700)

QB CJ Stroud, Houston Texans (+700)

Robinson has perhaps the best chance to make an immediate and individual impact upon starting off in the NFL. He will be sharing snaps with Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson in Atlanta, but his unique skillset and high draft stock should see him getting plenty of looks on the field. With questions remaining about QB Desmond Ridder, the run game should be in heavy use for the Falcons this season.

Bryce Young, the first overall pick, will be throwing to DJ Chark and Adam Thielen, and could put together a OROY-worthy season — he may have an easier job of it than No. 2 pick CJ Stroud, who will be working with a Houston offense undergoing a full overhaul. If Geno Smith can repeat his performance from last season, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba would skyrocket in OROY odds.

Sleepers

WR Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens (+1800)

RB Tank Bigsby, Jacksonville Jaguars (+3500)

WR Cedric Tillman, Cleveland Browns (+3500)

TE Michael Mayer, Las Vegas Raiders (+4000)

With Lamar Jackson signed with the Ravens and all QB questions left behind, Flowers is nowhere near hitting his ceiling. After excelling in a struggling Boston College offense, we can expect him to flourish at the next level when he is surrounded by other players with similar ability. Cedric Tillman, selected just one pick behind counterpart Jalin Hyatt, could find his niche at the Browns and make an early statement.

Tank Bigsby will be playing behind Travis Etienne in Jacksonville, which may make it difficult to have a breakout season, but the Auburn RB could thrive in a dual-back offense that allows him to get creative. Mayer dropped to the second round, but working with Jimmy Garoppolo in Vegas seems like a perfect fit for the multi-talented tight end, who could quickly become a favorite target.

2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds, Day 3