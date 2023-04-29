NFL rookie of the year odds: Who will win defensive ROY in 2023?

As the 2023 NFL Draft wraps up and players head to their new home cities to prepare for this summer’s training camp, we take a look at some of our favorites to win next season’s rookie awards. Will the 2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year go to third overall pick, Will Anderson, Jr., or perhaps to the fifth overall pick and first cornerback to go, Devon Witherspoon? Or will it be someone completely unexpected?

Here’s a look at some of the favorites and a few sleepers to keep an eye on. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Defensive Rookie of the Year Favorites

OLB Will Anderson, Houston Texans (+350)

DT Jalen Carter, Philadelphia Eagles (+800)

DE Tyree Wilson, Las Vegas Raiders (+800)

CB Devon Witherspoon, Seattle Seahawks (+900)

Anderson will be an immediate starter and is in a position that favors this type of awards. Anderson had 34.5 sacks over three seasons at Alabama, and if he can take that talent into the NFL as the Texans are expecting him to, he should be a contender at the end of the season. Devon Witherspoon beat out a very, very talented class of cornerbacks to be the first selected, and should be able to make an automatic impact on the Seahawks’ defense this season. Jalen Carter’s talents may get a little lost among a talented Eagles defensive line, but his odds are still some of the highest for the postseason award after he became a top-10 overall pick.

Defensive Rookie of the Year Sleepers

DE Myles Murphy, Cincinnati Bengals (+2000)

S Brian Branch, Detroit Lions (+2000)

CB Joey Porter, Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers (+2000)

Porter fell to the second round, but that should just motivate him to prove himself even more. He broke a school record with six pass break-ups in a single game last season for Penn State, and held teams to a 34.6% completion rate when in man coverage. Clemson’s Myles Murphy should be an excellent fit with the Bengals’ defense, hopping into their always-moving defensive end rotation. Branch was an interesting early take for the Lions, who had an offensively-focused first two days. The former Alabama player can match up with just about anyone and will be a big adrenaline shot to the Lions’ secondary.

2023 Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds, Day 3