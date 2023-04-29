 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL rookie of the year odds: Who will win defensive ROY in 2023?

Will it be one of the elite pass rushers or cornerbacks taken early on day one? Or could a few sleepers sneak into the conversation?

By Grace McDermott
NFL: APR 27 2023 Draft Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

As the 2023 NFL Draft wraps up and players head to their new home cities to prepare for this summer’s training camp, we take a look at some of our favorites to win next season’s rookie awards. Will the 2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year go to third overall pick, Will Anderson, Jr., or perhaps to the fifth overall pick and first cornerback to go, Devon Witherspoon? Or will it be someone completely unexpected?

Here’s a look at some of the favorites and a few sleepers to keep an eye on. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Defensive Rookie of the Year Favorites

OLB Will Anderson, Houston Texans (+350)
DT Jalen Carter, Philadelphia Eagles (+800)
DE Tyree Wilson, Las Vegas Raiders (+800)
CB Devon Witherspoon, Seattle Seahawks (+900)

Anderson will be an immediate starter and is in a position that favors this type of awards. Anderson had 34.5 sacks over three seasons at Alabama, and if he can take that talent into the NFL as the Texans are expecting him to, he should be a contender at the end of the season. Devon Witherspoon beat out a very, very talented class of cornerbacks to be the first selected, and should be able to make an automatic impact on the Seahawks’ defense this season. Jalen Carter’s talents may get a little lost among a talented Eagles defensive line, but his odds are still some of the highest for the postseason award after he became a top-10 overall pick.

Defensive Rookie of the Year Sleepers

DE Myles Murphy, Cincinnati Bengals (+2000)
S Brian Branch, Detroit Lions (+2000)
CB Joey Porter, Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers (+2000)

Porter fell to the second round, but that should just motivate him to prove himself even more. He broke a school record with six pass break-ups in a single game last season for Penn State, and held teams to a 34.6% completion rate when in man coverage. Clemson’s Myles Murphy should be an excellent fit with the Bengals’ defense, hopping into their always-moving defensive end rotation. Branch was an interesting early take for the Lions, who had an offensively-focused first two days. The former Alabama player can match up with just about anyone and will be a big adrenaline shot to the Lions’ secondary.

2023 Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds, Day 3

DROY preseason odds

Player Odds
Will Anderson +350
Tyree Wilson +800
Jalen Carter +800
Devon Witherspoon +900
Christian Gonzalez +1000
Lukas Van Ness +1200
Emmanuel Forbes +1400
Nolan Smith +1600
Brian Branch +2000
Felix Anudike-Uzomah +2000
Drew Sanders +2000
Myles Murphy +2000
Joey Porter Jr +2000
Will McDonald IV +2000
Deonte Banks +2000
Trenton Simpson +2500
Cam Smith +2500
Calijah Kancey +2500
Keion White +2500
Jack Campbell +2500
Bryan Bresee +2500
Mazi Smith +3000
B.J. Ojulari +3000
Kelee Ringo +3000
Noah Sewell +6500
Daiyan Henley +6500
Nick Herbig +6500
Payton Wilson +6500
Cam Jones +10000
Ivan Pace +10000
DJ Turner +10000
Micah Baskerville +10000
Henry To'oTo'o +10000
Demarvion Overshown +10000
Eli Ricks +10000
Tyrique Stevenson +10000
Kyu Blu Kelly +10000
Tre'vius Hodges-Tomlinson +10000
Dee Winters +10000
Julius Brents +10000
Dorian Williams +10000
Clark Phillips III +10000
Isaiah Moore +10000
Mohamoud Diabate +10000
Cameron Smith +10000
Jaylon Jones +10000
Garrett Williams +10000
Alex Austin +15000

