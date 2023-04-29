Saints trade TE Adam Trautman to Denver for 6th round pick

The New Orleans Saints traded TE Adam Trautman and pick 275 to the Denver Broncos for pick No. 195 in the 2023 NFL Draft, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. New Broncos head coach Sean Payton drafted Trautman while with the Saints. The Broncos drafted Greg Dulcich in the third round last season, but Payton has not sounded enthusiastic about the prospect of Dulcich being the lead guy.

Trautman didn’t play up to his potential in New Orleans and appears to be just another guy in terms of asking him to be the No. 1 guy, but he will hurt Dulcich’s chances to break out. Payton does like to the use the tight end in his offense, but we’ll likely see some type of committee. Maybe one of them can break out, which would most-likely be Dulcich, as he showed good promise last season. He’s still worth keeping around in dynasty leagues.