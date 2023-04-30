When will the 2023 NFL schedule be released?

The NFL Draft has come and gone, so we know where this year’s draft class will begin their pro football careers. This is yet another checkmark on the to-do list for the NFL offseason. The next big event? Releasing the 2023 NFL schedule. While not yet set in stone, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Howard Katz (who makes the schedule) are targeting Thursday, May 11, as the schedule release date.

NFL is targeting Thursday May 11 as the date to release its 2023 schedule, per sources. Roger Goodell and scheduling czar Howard Katz will meet Monday as they continue attempts to finalize it. But with Aaron Rodgers traded and Lamar Jackson signed, the coast is clear to move… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 30, 2023

The actual NFL schedule doesn’t really matter that much as we already know which teams are going to face off against each other. The important thing that comes with the schedule release is learning when teams get their long-awaited bye weeks. Will they have to have an early one in Week 4 and then run the gauntlet of 14 straight games? Will they have to start the season trudging through double-digit games before getting a refresher to make a playoff push down the stretch?

Another aspect of the schedule release is that we will find out which teams will be playing abroad. The NFL is looking to expand its coverage internationally and will be hosting at least one game in Germany this year to go along with the now staple games in England and Mexico. At the very least, once we get the schedules released, there will be breakdowns for team records, and season predictions can finally begin as teams go through their offseason workouts.