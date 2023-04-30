 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

When will the 2023 NFL schedule be released?

We discuss the report that the NFL is targeting Thursday, May 11 as its schedule release date.

By Teddy Ricketson
Commissioner Roger Goodell announces a pick for the Washington Commanders in the first round of the NFL Draft on April 27, 2023 at Union Station in Kansas City, MO. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NFL Draft has come and gone, so we know where this year’s draft class will begin their pro football careers. This is yet another checkmark on the to-do list for the NFL offseason. The next big event? Releasing the 2023 NFL schedule. While not yet set in stone, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Howard Katz (who makes the schedule) are targeting Thursday, May 11, as the schedule release date.

The actual NFL schedule doesn’t really matter that much as we already know which teams are going to face off against each other. The important thing that comes with the schedule release is learning when teams get their long-awaited bye weeks. Will they have to have an early one in Week 4 and then run the gauntlet of 14 straight games? Will they have to start the season trudging through double-digit games before getting a refresher to make a playoff push down the stretch?

Another aspect of the schedule release is that we will find out which teams will be playing abroad. The NFL is looking to expand its coverage internationally and will be hosting at least one game in Germany this year to go along with the now staple games in England and Mexico. At the very least, once we get the schedules released, there will be breakdowns for team records, and season predictions can finally begin as teams go through their offseason workouts.

