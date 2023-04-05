Austin Ekeler seems resigned to play out his contract with the Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers star running back Austin Ekeler continues to work for a trade and long-term deal, but it doesn’t appear to be going well. Ekeler appeared resigned to play out his contract with the Chargers when speaking on Sirius XM saying, “Look, I guess the worst-case scenario right now out of all of it, I’ll come back and I’ll have to play for the Chargers for a year and bet on myself and then be a free agent next year.”

Ekeler, who has put up tremendous numbers, scoring a whopping 38 touchdowns over the last two seasons to go along with 3,195 total yards. But, the running back market appears to be awful right now and Ekeler and his agent can’t seem to find a trade deal that works.

Ekeler, who went undrafted when he came out, has seen his contract numbers rise in his three seasons, but not to where you’d expect someone with his numbers to garner. He will make the most money of his career when he makes $6.25 million in 2023. This is around what Miles Sanders was able to get in free agency with the Panthers after his stellar 2022 season.

Something still could get done of course, as Ekeler’s talent is undeniable and a team looking to make a playoff run this season could up their offer, but at the moment it looks like he will stay with the Chargers one more season.