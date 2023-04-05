Jim Harbaugh, Eric DeCosta not keen on talking Lamar Jackson at press conference

On Wednesday Baltimore Ravens head coach Jim Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta spoke to media about the 2023 NFL Draft. Of course, the media was more interested in getting an update on the situation with their starting quarterback Lamar Jackson.

DeCosta when asked about Jackson declined to answer, saying he would prefer to focus on the draft. When a reporter asked about how the Jackson situation impacts how they draft, a Ravens PR person tried to shut down the question.

Tense moment in the Ravens' pre-draft press conference when a question mentioned Lamar Jackson, as it appears the media was sternly reminded not to mention the quarterback by the team pic.twitter.com/BznJOfs98k — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) April 5, 2023

DeCosta eventually answered the question because it was about the draft, but the moment made for some awkward television.

The situation continues to be a dark cloud over the Ravens and some type of resolution before the draft would help clarify where they stand as far as draft needs. They have put a non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson, while he has also requested a trade. No teams have jumped at the chance to sign Jackson and give two first round picks to the Ravens, but the draft could be where things come to a head.