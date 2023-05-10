 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL announces London, Frankfurt games for 2023 International Series

The NFL announced five games that will be played across three stadiums in London and Frankfurt.

By DKNation Staff
General view inside the stadium in the second half during the NFL match between New York Giants and Green Bay Packers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 09, 2022 in London, England. Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

The NFL’s 2023 schedule release will officially unveil every team’s slate on Thursday, May 11, but the league preceded the main event with the announcement of the International Series. This year’s International Series games will include the following locations with the primary American broadcast option.

London

Wembley Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Frankfurt

Frankfurt Stadium

As the league continues to innovate and target its strategic interests over the years, one point of emphasis has been expanding the game internationally. The NFL has hosted games over the years in the United Kingdom, Germany, and Mexico, with the first two prepared to hold NFL games again this season. For context, Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca continues to undergo renovations in preparation for the 2026 World Cup.

This year’s games feature several potential playoff contenders, with Bills-Jaguars and Dolphins-Chiefs the two most intriguing games. The latter will see Tyreek Hill face his former team for the first time since they traded him in March 2022.

More From DraftKings Nation