NFL announces London, Frankfurt games for 2023 International Series

The NFL’s 2023 schedule release will officially unveil every team’s slate on Thursday, May 11, but the league preceded the main event with the announcement of the International Series. This year’s International Series games will include the following locations with the primary American broadcast option.

London

Wembley Stadium

Week 4: Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, October 1 (ESPN+)

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Week 5: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills, Sunday, October 8 (NFL Network)

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans, Sunday, October 15 (NFL Network)

Frankfurt

Frankfurt Stadium

As the league continues to innovate and target its strategic interests over the years, one point of emphasis has been expanding the game internationally. The NFL has hosted games over the years in the United Kingdom, Germany, and Mexico, with the first two prepared to hold NFL games again this season. For context, Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca continues to undergo renovations in preparation for the 2026 World Cup.

This year’s games feature several potential playoff contenders, with Bills-Jaguars and Dolphins-Chiefs the two most intriguing games. The latter will see Tyreek Hill face his former team for the first time since they traded him in March 2022.