Will Tyreek Hill play the Chiefs in 2023? When will he face them on the NFL schedule?

The past year has seen the Miami Dolphins incredibly active in trading draft picks for proven talent. One of their biggest trades came a year ago when they acquired Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs. The Dolphins traded first-, second-, and fourth-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft and fourth- and sixth-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The trade paid immediate dividends for Miami with Hill putting together one of the best seasons of his career. While his seven touchdowns were not a career high, he reached career highs in receptions (119) and yards (1,710) in the prolific Dolphins offense. And this came in spite of starter Tua Tagovailoa missing four games due to head injuries.

When will the Dolphins and Chiefs next play each other?

Hill gets his first crack against his old team this season in a high profile matchup. The Dolphins and Chiefs were scheduled to play this season because the AFC East and AFC West get matchups of all eight teams. However, the NFL took it a step further with the 2023 schedule release. The matchup will take place in Week 9, with kickoff taking place at 9:30 a.m. ET on November 5. The game will air on NFL Network.

The two teams could theoretically play again in 2024 if both finish in the same position in their divisional standings. If the Dolphins win the East and the Chiefs win the West, they would play. If they both finish second or third or fourth, they would play in Miami.