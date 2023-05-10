Report: Saints sign tight end Foster Moreau to three-year, $12 million deal

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Wednesday that the New Orleans Saints and free agent tight end Foster Moreau had agreed to a three-year, $12 million deal. Moreau was officially set to sign with the organization in March, but a physical revealed that he had Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The cancer diagnosis forced the tight end to step away from football, but a more recent positive diagnosis has allowed for him to sign with New Orleans and step on the field this fall.

Moreau is coming off a career season with the Las Vegas Raiders where he got plenty of playing time in place of an injured Darren Waller. Through 15 games, he caught 33 of 54 targets for 420 receiving yards and two touchdowns. With his cancer seemingly in remission, he will now head down to the Big Easy and re-unite with former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and poses to be a big target in the Saints offense.