Kansas City Chiefs to visit White House on June 5

The reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs announced on Wednesday that the team will visit the White House on Monday, June 5. As is custom, they will meet with President Joe Biden to celebrate their victory in Super Bowl 57 from this past February.

This will be a continuation of the offseason celebration for the Super Bowl champs, who are standing atop the NFL for the second time in four years. Last month’s NFL Draft in Kansas City, MO, served as a de-facto title celebration for the hometown Chiefs and the crowd was even treated to an appearance from Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce with the Lombardi Trophy. Now they will be doing the same at the nation’s capital.

The Chiefs will be part of the summer stretch of White House visits for recent champions. It was announced on Monday that both the LSU women’s basketball team and the UConn men’s basketball team will head to Washington D.C. on May 23 to celebrate their respective NCAA Tournament victories. However, College Football Playoff national champion Georgia turned down their invite due to a scheduling conflict.