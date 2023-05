Full list of primetime games in the 2023 NFL season

If you’re jonesing for some NFL football with four months to go until real games start, today is your day! We have all the team schedules, which means we also have all the prime time games. We’ll list those below so you can get a look at them all together in one spot.

The Kansas City Chiefs have the most primetime games with six total, while the Cardinals, Colts, Falcons, and Texans have just none.

Here’s a full look at the full list of primetime games on the 2023 NFL schedule.

All times eastern

Week 1 prime time games

Lions @ Chiefs, TNF, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Cowboys @ Giants, SNF, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Bills @ Jets, MNF, 8:15 p.m., ESPN/ABC

Week 2 prime time games

Vikings @ Eagles, TNF, 8:15 p.m., Amazon

Dolphins @ Patriots, SNF, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Saints @ Panthers, MNF, 7:15 p.m., ESPN

Browns @ Steelers, MNF, 8:15 p.m.,ABC

Week 3 prime time games

Giants @ 49ers, TNF, 8:15 p.m., Amazon

Steelers @ Raiders, SNF, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Eagles @ Buccaneers, MNF, 7:15 p.m., ABC

Rams @ Bengals, MNF, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Week 4 prime time games

Lions @ Packers, TNF, 8:15 p.m., Amazon

Chiefs @ Jets, SNF, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Seahawks @ Giants, MNF, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Week 5 prime time games

Teams on bye: Browns, Chargers, Seahawks, Buccaneers

Bears @ Commanders, TNF, 8:15 p.m., Amazon

Cowboys @ 49ers, SNF, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Packers @ Raiders, MNF, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Week 6 prime time games

Teams on bye: Packers, Steelers

Broncos @ Chiefs, TNF, 8:15 p.m., Amazon

Giants @ X, Bills, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Cowboys @ Chargers, MNF, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Week 7 prime time games

Teams on bye: Panthers, Bengals, Cowboys, Texans, Jets, Titans

Jaguars @ Saints, TNF, 8:15 p.m., Amazon

Dolphins @ Eagles, SNF, 8:20 p.m., NBC

49ers @ Vikings, MNF, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Week 8 prime time games

Teams on bye: None

Buccaneers @ Bills, TNF, 8:15 p.m., Amazon

Bears @ Chargers, SNF, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Raiders @ Lions, MNF, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Week 9 prime time games

Teams on bye: Broncos, Lions, Jaguars, 49ers

Titans @ Steelers, TNF, 8:15 p.m., Amazon

Bills @ Bengals, SNF, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Chargers @ Jets, MNF, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Week 10 prime time games

Teams on bye: Chiefs, Rams, Dolphins, Eagles

Panthers @ Bears, TNF, 8:15 p.m., Amazon

Jets @ Raiders, SNF, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Broncos @ Bills, MNF, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Week 11 prime time games

Teams on bye: Falcons, Colts, Patriots, Saints

Bengals @ Ravens, TNF, 8:15 p.m., Amazon

Vikings @ Broncos, SNF, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Chiefs @ Eagles, MNF, 8:15 p.m., ABC/ESPN

Week 12 prime time games

Teams on bye: None

49ers @ Seattle Seahawks, TNF, 8:20 p.m., NBC (Thanksgiving)

Ravens @ Chargers, SNF, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Bears @ Vikings, MNF, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Week 13 prime time games

Teams on bye: Ravens, Bills, Bears, Raiders, Vikings, Giants

Seahawks @ Cowboys, TNF, 8:15 p.m., Amazon

Chiefs @ Packers, SNF, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Bengals @ Jaguars, MNF, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Week 14 prime time games

Teams on bye: Cardinals, Commanders

Patriots @ Steelers, TNF, 8:15 p.m., Amazon

Eagles @ Cowboys, SNF, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Titans @ Dolphins, MNF, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Packers @ Giants, MNF, 8:15 p.m., ABC

Week 15 prime time games

Chargers @ Raiders, TNF, 8:15 p.m., Amazon

Ravens @ Jaguars, SNF, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Chiefs @ Patriots, MNF, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Week 16 prime time games

Saints at Rams, TNF, 8:15 p.m., Amazon

Bills @ Chargers, Saturday, 8 p.m., Peacock

Patriots at Broncos, SNF, 8:15 p.m., NFL Network

Ravens @ 49ers, MNF, 8:15 p.m., ABC (Christmas)

Week 17 prime time games

Jets @ Browns, TNF, 8:15 p.m., Amazon

Lions at Cowboys, Saturday, 8:15 p.m., ABC/ESPN

Packers @ Vikings, SNF, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Week 18 prime time games

TBD due to flex scheduling