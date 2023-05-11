 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cardinals schedule for 2023 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL released the Arizona Cardinals schedule on Thursday. We break it down, including a full list of games, prime-time matchups, and strength of schedule.

By Gabriel Santiago
New England Patriots v Arizona Cardinals
GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 12: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals warms up before kickoff against the New England Patriots at State Farm Stadium on December 12, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The NFL announced the complete 2023 schedule on Thursday, and the Arizona Cardinals are officially set to kick off their 2023 season against the Commanders in Landover, MA. Their first divisional game will be in Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles on the road.

Last year, Arizona went 4-13 to finish dead last in the NFC West, missing out on the postseason in the process. Overall, 2022-23 was truly a rough year for the Cards—they went a dismal 1-5 within their division (losing to the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers twice, each). To sour matters more, there seemed to be frequent disconnect between franchise quarterback Kyler Murray, ownership and the incumbent-Kingsbury regime.

Since then, Arizona has signed Jonathan Gannon as Kingsbury’s replacement. Other than that, the Cardinals have been quiet this offseason. Their most prominent draft picks were OT Paris Johnson in the first round and OLB BJ Ojulari in the second.

Below is the Cardinals complete 2023 regular season schedule. All times listed are Eastern.

Cardinals schedule 2023

Cardinals 2023 Schedule

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel
Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel
1 Sep. 10 @ Commanders 1 p.m. FOX
2 Sep. 17 vs. Giants 4:05 p.m. FOX
3 Sep. 24 vs. Cowboys 4:25 p.m. FOX
4 Oct. 1 @ 49ers 4:25 p.m. FOX
5 Oct. 8 vs. Bengals 4:05 p.m. FOX
6 Oct. 15 @ Rams 4:25 p.m. FOX
7 Oct. 22 @ Seahawks 4:05 p.m. CBS
8 Oct. 29 vs. Ravens 4:25 p.m. CBS
9 Nov. 5 @ Browns 1 p.m. CBS
10 Nov. 12 vs. Falcons 4:05 p.m. CBS
11 Nov. 19 @ Texans 1 p.m. CBS
12 Nov. 26 vs. Rams 4:05 p.m. FOX
13 Dec. 3 @ Steelers 1 p.m. CBS
14 Dec. 10 BYE
15 Dec. 17 vs. 49ers 4:05 p.m. CBS
16 Dec. 24 @ Bears 4:25 p.m. FOX
17 Dec. 31 @ Eagles 1 p.m. FOX
18 Jan. 6 or 7 vs. Seahawks TBD TBD

Primetime games

Week X: TNF, SNF, MNF vs. TEAM

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 5.5 (+110/-130)
Division winner: +2000
Conference winner: +10000
Super Bowl odds: +20000

Strength of schedule

2023 SOS rank: 6th

More From DraftKings Nation