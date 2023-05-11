Cardinals schedule for 2023 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL announced the complete 2023 schedule on Thursday, and the Arizona Cardinals are officially set to kick off their 2023 season against the Commanders in Landover, MA. Their first divisional game will be in Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles on the road.

Last year, Arizona went 4-13 to finish dead last in the NFC West, missing out on the postseason in the process. Overall, 2022-23 was truly a rough year for the Cards—they went a dismal 1-5 within their division (losing to the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers twice, each). To sour matters more, there seemed to be frequent disconnect between franchise quarterback Kyler Murray, ownership and the incumbent-Kingsbury regime.

Since then, Arizona has signed Jonathan Gannon as Kingsbury’s replacement. Other than that, the Cardinals have been quiet this offseason. Their most prominent draft picks were OT Paris Johnson in the first round and OLB BJ Ojulari in the second.

Below is the Cardinals complete 2023 regular season schedule. All times listed are Eastern.

Cardinals 2023 Schedule Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 10 @ Commanders 1 p.m. FOX 2 Sep. 17 vs. Giants 4:05 p.m. FOX 3 Sep. 24 vs. Cowboys 4:25 p.m. FOX 4 Oct. 1 @ 49ers 4:25 p.m. FOX 5 Oct. 8 vs. Bengals 4:05 p.m. FOX 6 Oct. 15 @ Rams 4:25 p.m. FOX 7 Oct. 22 @ Seahawks 4:05 p.m. CBS 8 Oct. 29 vs. Ravens 4:25 p.m. CBS 9 Nov. 5 @ Browns 1 p.m. CBS 10 Nov. 12 vs. Falcons 4:05 p.m. CBS 11 Nov. 19 @ Texans 1 p.m. CBS 12 Nov. 26 vs. Rams 4:05 p.m. FOX 13 Dec. 3 @ Steelers 1 p.m. CBS 14 Dec. 10 BYE 15 Dec. 17 vs. 49ers 4:05 p.m. CBS 16 Dec. 24 @ Bears 4:25 p.m. FOX 17 Dec. 31 @ Eagles 1 p.m. FOX 18 Jan. 6 or 7 vs. Seahawks TBD TBD

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 5.5 (+110/-130)

Division winner: +2000

Conference winner: +10000

Super Bowl odds: +20000

2023 SOS rank: 6th