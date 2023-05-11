Falcons schedule for 2023 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL announced the complete 2023 schedule on Thursday, and the Atlanta Falcons are officially set to kick off their 2023 season against the Panthers at 1 p.m. ET. The Falcons get to benefit by opening up divisional play at home.

Arthur Smith is heading into his third year as Atlanta’s head coach, and he’s still seeking his first winning season in that role.

Last year, the Falcons finished 7-10, which was one game behind NFC South division winner Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Atlanta was an impressive 6-3 at home, but a 1-7 road record was tied for the worst mark in the NFC.

The defense needs help too. The Falcons ranked 23rd in scoring defense, 25th in pass defense, and 23rd in rush defense last season. As a result, Dean Pees was relieved of his duties as defensive coordinator. Ryan Nielsen was hired on as the new defensive coordinator.

Rookie Desmond Ridder took over at quarterback later in the season, and he’ll look to take a step forward along with young playmakers like TE Kyle Pitts and WR Drake London. Additionally, the Falcons added RB Bijan Robinson and OG Matthew Bergeron in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Below is the Falcons complete 2023 regular season schedule. All times listed are Eastern.

Falcons schedule 2023

Falcons 2023 Schedule Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 10 vs. Panthers 1 p.m. Fox 2 Sep. 17 vs. Packers 1 p.m. Fox 3 Sep. 24 @ Lions 1 p.m. Fox 4 Oct. 1 @ Jaguars (London) 9:30 a.m. ESPN+ 5 Oct. 8 vs. Texans 1 p.m. Fox 6 Oct. 15 vs. Commanders 1 p.m. CBS 7 Oct. 22 @ Buccaneers 1 p.m. Fox 8 Oct. 29 @ Titans 1 p.m. CBS 9 Nov. 5 vs. Vikings 1 p.m. Fox 10 Nov. 12 @ Cardinals 4:05 p.m. CBS 11 Nov. 19 BYE 12 Nov. 26 vs. Saints 1 p.m. Fox 13 Dec. 3 @ Jets 1 p.m. Fox 14 Dec. 10 vs. Buccaneers 1 p.m. CBS 15 Dec. 17 @ Panthers TBD TBD 16 Dec. 24 vs. Colts 1 p.m. Fox 17 Dec. 31 @ Bears 1 p.m. CBS 18 Jan. 6 or 7 @ Saints TBD TBD

Primetime games

None at the time of schedule release night.

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 8.5 (+110/-130)

Division winner: +275

Conference winner: +2800

Super Bowl odds: +7000

2023 SOS rank: 32nd