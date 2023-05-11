 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ravens schedule for 2023 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL released the Baltimore Ravens schedule on Thursday. We break it down, including a full list of games, prime-time matchups, and strength of schedule.

The NFL announced the complete 2023 schedule on Thursday, and the Baltimore Ravens are officially set to kick off their 2023 season against the Houston Texans at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 10. Their first divisional game will be in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals on the road.

Despite losing star QB Lamar Jackson to injury, the Ravens went 10-7 last season and earned an NFL playoff spot. Tyler Huntley took over under center, and Baltimore nearly pulled off an upset against the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card Round.

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are at an impasse when it comes to a new contract, and that’s the biggest offseason item on the list. The defense was a source of strength last year, ranking third in points per game allowed. The offense sputtered, and offensive coordinator Greg Roman was relieved of his duties. Former Georgia Bulldogs coordinator Todd Monken will take over. Additionally, the Ravens added help in the form of players like WR Zay Jones and OLB Trenton Simpson in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Below is the Ravens complete 2023 regular season schedule. All times are Eastern.

Ravens schedule 2023

Ravens 2023 Schedule

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel
1 Sep. 10 vs. Texans 1 p.m. CBS
2 Sep. 17 @ Bengals 1 p.m. CBS
3 Sep. 24 vs. Colts 1 p.m. CBS
4 Oct. 1 @ Browns 1 p.m. CBS
5 Oct. 8 @ Steelers 1 p.m. CBS
6 Oct. 15 @ Titans (London) 9:30 a.m. NFL Network
7 Oct. 22 vs. Lions 1 p.m. Fox
8 Oct. 29 @ Cardinals 4:25 p.m. CBS
9 Nov. 5 vs. Seahawks 1 p.m. CBS
10 Nov. 12 vs. Browns 1 p.m. Fox
11 Nov. 16 vs. Bengals (TNF) 8:15 p.m. Amazon
12 Nov. 26 @ Chargers (SNF) 8:20 p.m. NBC
13 Dec. 3 BYE
14 Dec. 10 vs. Rams 1 p.m. Fox
15 Dec. 17 @ Jaguars (SNF) 8:20 p.m. NBC
16 Dec. 25 @ 49ers (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN
17 Dec. 31 vs. Dolphins 1 p.m. CBS
18 Jan. 6 or 7 vs. Steelers TBD TBD

Primetime games

Week 11: TNF vs. Bengals
Week 12: SNF @ Chargers
Week 15: SNF @ Jaguars
Week 16: MNF @ 49ers

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 9.5 (-120/+100)
Division winner: +310
Conference winner: +1500
Super Bowl odds: +2500

Strength of schedule

2023 SOS rank: 10th

