Ravens schedule for 2023 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL announced the complete 2023 schedule on Thursday, and the Baltimore Ravens are officially set to kick off their 2023 season against the Houston Texans at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 10. Their first divisional game will be in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals on the road.

Despite losing star QB Lamar Jackson to injury, the Ravens went 10-7 last season and earned an NFL playoff spot. Tyler Huntley took over under center, and Baltimore nearly pulled off an upset against the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card Round.

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are at an impasse when it comes to a new contract, and that’s the biggest offseason item on the list. The defense was a source of strength last year, ranking third in points per game allowed. The offense sputtered, and offensive coordinator Greg Roman was relieved of his duties. Former Georgia Bulldogs coordinator Todd Monken will take over. Additionally, the Ravens added help in the form of players like WR Zay Jones and OLB Trenton Simpson in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Below is the Ravens complete 2023 regular season schedule. All times are Eastern.

Ravens 2023 Schedule Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 10 vs. Texans 1 p.m. CBS 2 Sep. 17 @ Bengals 1 p.m. CBS 3 Sep. 24 vs. Colts 1 p.m. CBS 4 Oct. 1 @ Browns 1 p.m. CBS 5 Oct. 8 @ Steelers 1 p.m. CBS 6 Oct. 15 @ Titans (London) 9:30 a.m. NFL Network 7 Oct. 22 vs. Lions 1 p.m. Fox 8 Oct. 29 @ Cardinals 4:25 p.m. CBS 9 Nov. 5 vs. Seahawks 1 p.m. CBS 10 Nov. 12 vs. Browns 1 p.m. Fox 11 Nov. 16 vs. Bengals (TNF) 8:15 p.m. Amazon 12 Nov. 26 @ Chargers (SNF) 8:20 p.m. NBC 13 Dec. 3 BYE 14 Dec. 10 vs. Rams 1 p.m. Fox 15 Dec. 17 @ Jaguars (SNF) 8:20 p.m. NBC 16 Dec. 25 @ 49ers (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN 17 Dec. 31 vs. Dolphins 1 p.m. CBS 18 Jan. 6 or 7 vs. Steelers TBD TBD

Week 11: TNF vs. Bengals

Week 12: SNF @ Chargers

Week 15: SNF @ Jaguars

Week 16: MNF @ 49ers

Win total, over/under: 9.5 (-120/+100)

Division winner: +310

Conference winner: +1500

Super Bowl odds: +2500

2023 SOS rank: 10th