Bills schedule for 2023 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL announced the complete 2023 schedule on Thursday, and the Buffalo Bills are officially set to kick off their 2023 season against the New York Jets on Monday Night Football of Week 1. This will also mark their first divisional game, and they will head to MetLife Stadium to play on the road.
The Bills won the AFC East with a 13-3 last season. After sneaking past the Miami Dolphins — who were down to their third-string quarterback — in the Wild Card Round, Buffalo lost 27-10 to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional Round.
In the 2023 offseason, Buffalo lost star linebacker Tremaine Edmunds to the Chicago Bears in free agency. However, the Bills were able to re-sign safety Jordan Poyer and add offensive guard Connor McGovern, previously of the Dallas Cowboys. The Bills also picked up TE Dalton Kincaid and OG O’Cyrus Torrence in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Below is the Bills complete 2023 regular season schedule. All times listed are Eastern.
Bills schedule 2023
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV Channel
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV Channel
|1
|Sep. 11
|@ Jets
|8:15 p.m.
|ESPN
|2
|Sep. 17
|vs Raiders
|3
|Sep. 24
|@ Commanders
|4
|Oct. 1
|vs. Dolphins
|5
|Oct. 8
|vs. Jaguars
|9:30 a.m.
|NFL
|6
|Oct. 15
|vs. Giants
|7
|Oct. 22
|@ Patriots
|8
|Oct. 26
|vs. Buccaneers
|9
|Nov. 5
|@ Bengals
|10
|Nov. 12
|vs. Broncos
|11
|Nov. 19
|vs. Jets
|4:25 p.m.
|12
|Nov. 26
|@ Eagles
|4:25 p.m.
|13
|Dec. 3
|BYE
|14
|Dec. 10
|@ Chiefs
|4:25 p.m.
|15
|Dec. 17
|vs. Cowboys
|4:25 p.m.
|16
|Dec. 23
|@ Chargers
|17
|Jan. 31
|vs. Patriots
|18
|Jan. 6 or 7
|@ Dolphins
Primetime games
Week 1: MNF vs. Jets
Week 8: TNF vs. Buccaneers
Week 9: SNF vs. Bengals
Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook
Win total, over/under: 10.5 (-140/+115)
Division winner: +125
Conference winner: +475
Super Bowl odds: +850
Strength of schedule
2023 SOS rank: 3rd