Panthers schedule for 2023 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL announced the complete 2023 schedule on Thursday, and the Panthers are officially set to kick off their 2023 season against the Falcons. Their first divisional game will be in Week 1 against the Falcons on the road.

In 2022, the Panthers finished 7-10, which was one game behind the division winner Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a crowded NFC South. That’s not a terrible result when taking into account that Carolina fired head coach Matt Rhule and traded away star player Christian McCaffrey in the middle of the season.

Frank Reich is now the Panthers’ head coach, and the team has been very active in the free-agent market. WR Adam Thielen, RB Miles Sanders, SS Vonn Bell, DT Shy Tuttle, and WR DJ Chark all joined Carolina this offseason. The Panthers also added QB Bryce Young with the No. 1 pick and WR Jonathan Mingo in the 2023 NFL Draft to make their move at the NFC South crown this upcoming season.

Below is the Panthers' complete 2023 regular season schedule. All times listed are Eastern.

Panthers schedule 2023

Panthers 2023 Schedule Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 10 @ Falcons 1 p.m. FOX 2 Sep. 18 vs. Saints (MNF) 7:15 p.m. ESPN 3 Sep. 24 @ Seahawks 4:05 p.m. CBS 4 Oct. 1 vs. Vikings 1 p.m. FOX 5 Oct. 8 @ Lions 1 p.m. FOX 6 Oct. 15 @ Dolphins 1 p.m. CBS 7 Oct. 22 BYE 8 Oct. 29 vs. Texans 1 p.m. FOX 9 Nov. 5 vs. Colts 4:05 p.m. CBS 10 Nov. 9 @ Bears (TNF) 8:20 p.m Prime 11 Nov. 19 vs. Cowboys 1 p.m. FOX 12 Nov. 26 @ Titans 1 p.m. FOX 13 Dec. 3 @ Buccaneers 1 p.m. CBS 14 Dec. 10 @ Saints 1 p.m. FOX 15 Dec. 17 vs. Falcons TBD TBD 16 Dec. 24 vs. Packers 1 p.m. FOX 17 Dec. 31 @ Jaguars 1 p.m. CBS 18 Jan. 6 or 7 vs. Buccaneers TBD TBD

Primetime games

Week 2: MNF vs. Saints

Week 10: TNF vs. Bears

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 7.5 (-120/+100)

Division winner: +350

Conference winner: +3000

Super Bowl odds: +7500

2023 SOS rank: 28th