 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bears schedule for 2023 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL released the Chicago Bears schedule on Thursday. We break it down, including a full list of games, prime-time matchups, and strength of schedule.

By Spencer Limbach
Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears Photo by Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The NFL announced the complete 2023 schedule on Thursday, and the Chicago Bears are officially set to kick off their 2023 season against the Green Bay Packers, their first divisional game of the year.

In 2022, the Bears had a season to forget. Chicago lost its final 10 games of the season, finishing with a 3-14 record, which was the worst in the NFL. After ranking 23rd in scoring offense and dead last in scoring defense, a full rebuild is on the horizon.

Chicago started that process by signing LB Tremaine Edmunds, G Nate Davis, DE DeMarcus Walker, and LB T.J. Edwards in free agency. The Bears also beefed up their roster by adding OT Darnell Wright and DT Gervon Dexter in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Below is the Bears complete 2023 regular season schedule. All times listed are Eastern.

Chicago Bears schedule 2023

Bears 2023 Schedule

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel
Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel
1 Sep. 10 vs. Packers 4:25 p.m. FOX
2 Sep. 17 @ Buccaneers 1 p.m. FOX
3 Sep. 24 @ Chiefs 4:25 p.m. FOX
4 Oct. 1 vs. Broncos 1 p.m. CBS
5 Oct. 5 @ Commanders (TNF) 8:15 p.m. Amazon
6 Oct. 15 vs. Vikings 1 p.m. FOX
7 Oct. 22 vs. Raiders 1 p.m. FOX
8 Oct. 29 @ Chargers 8:20 p.m. NBC
9 Nov. 5 @ Saints 1 p.m. CBS
10 Nov. 9 vs. Panthers (TNF) 8:20 p.m. Amazon
11 Nov. 19 @ Lions 1 p.m. FOX
12 Nov. 27 @ Vikings (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN
13 Dec. 3 BYE
14 Dec. 10 vs. Lions 1 p.m. FOX
15 Dec. 17 @ Browns TBD TBD
16 Dec. 24 vs. Cardinals 4:25 p.m. FOX
17 Dec. 31 vs. Falcons 1 p.m. CBS
18 Jan. 6 or 7 @ Packers TBD TBD

Primetime games

Week 5: @ Commanders TNF
Week 8: @ Chargers SNF
Week 10: vs. Panthers TNF
Week 12: @ Vikings MNF

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 7.5 (-135/+115)
Division winner: +350
Conference winner: +2500
Super Bowl odds: +5000

Strength of schedule

2023 SOS rank: 28th

More From DraftKings Nation