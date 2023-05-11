Bears schedule for 2023 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL announced the complete 2023 schedule on Thursday, and the Chicago Bears are officially set to kick off their 2023 season against the Green Bay Packers, their first divisional game of the year.
In 2022, the Bears had a season to forget. Chicago lost its final 10 games of the season, finishing with a 3-14 record, which was the worst in the NFL. After ranking 23rd in scoring offense and dead last in scoring defense, a full rebuild is on the horizon.
Chicago started that process by signing LB Tremaine Edmunds, G Nate Davis, DE DeMarcus Walker, and LB T.J. Edwards in free agency. The Bears also beefed up their roster by adding OT Darnell Wright and DT Gervon Dexter in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Below is the Bears complete 2023 regular season schedule. All times listed are Eastern.
Chicago Bears schedule 2023
Bears 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV Channel
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV Channel
|1
|Sep. 10
|vs. Packers
|4:25 p.m.
|FOX
|2
|Sep. 17
|@ Buccaneers
|1 p.m.
|FOX
|3
|Sep. 24
|@ Chiefs
|4:25 p.m.
|FOX
|4
|Oct. 1
|vs. Broncos
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|5
|Oct. 5
|@ Commanders (TNF)
|8:15 p.m.
|Amazon
|6
|Oct. 15
|vs. Vikings
|1 p.m.
|FOX
|7
|Oct. 22
|vs. Raiders
|1 p.m.
|FOX
|8
|Oct. 29
|@ Chargers
|8:20 p.m.
|NBC
|9
|Nov. 5
|@ Saints
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|10
|Nov. 9
|vs. Panthers (TNF)
|8:20 p.m.
|Amazon
|11
|Nov. 19
|@ Lions
|1 p.m.
|FOX
|12
|Nov. 27
|@ Vikings (MNF)
|8:15 p.m.
|ESPN
|13
|Dec. 3
|BYE
|14
|Dec. 10
|vs. Lions
|1 p.m.
|FOX
|15
|Dec. 17
|@ Browns
|TBD
|TBD
|16
|Dec. 24
|vs. Cardinals
|4:25 p.m.
|FOX
|17
|Dec. 31
|vs. Falcons
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|18
|Jan. 6 or 7
|@ Packers
|TBD
|TBD
Primetime games
Week 5: @ Commanders TNF
Week 8: @ Chargers SNF
Week 10: vs. Panthers TNF
Week 12: @ Vikings MNF
Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook
Win total, over/under: 7.5 (-135/+115)
Division winner: +350
Conference winner: +2500
Super Bowl odds: +5000
Strength of schedule
2023 SOS rank: 28th