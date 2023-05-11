 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bengals schedule for 2023 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL released the Cincinnati Bengals schedule on Thursday. We break it down, including a full list of games, prime-time matchups, and strength of schedule.

The NFL announced the complete 2023 schedule on Thursday, and the Cincinnati Bengals are officially set to kick off their 2023 season against the Cleveland Browns.

The Bengals appear to be in a great position for years to come with Joe Burrow at quarterback as they’ve been in the AFC Championship two years in a row. Cincinnati lost a heartbreaker to the Kansas City Chiefs to miss out on another chance at winning a Super Bowl, but there’s a lot to love about this franchise moving forward.

During the free agency period, Cincinnati made a big addition to the offensive line with Orlando Brown Jr. signing a four-year deal. The Bengals lost safeties Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates III to other teams and re-signed linebacker Germaine Pratt. They also added DE Myles Murphy and CB DJ Turner in the first two rounds of the draft.

Below is the Bengals complete 2023 regular season schedule. All times listed are Eastern.

Cincinnati Bengals schedule 2023

Bengals 2023 Schedule

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel
1 Sep. 10 @ Browns 1 p.m. CBS
2 Sep. 17 vs. Ravens 1 p.m. CBS
3 Sep. 25 vs. Rams (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN
4 Oct. 1 @ Titans 1 p.m. FOX
5 Oct. 8 @ Cardinals 4:05 p.m. FOX
6 Oct. 15 vs. Seahawks 1 p.m. CBS
7 Oct. 22 BYE
8 Oct. 29 @ 49ers 4:25 p.m. CBS
9 Nov. 5 vs. Bills 8:20 p.m. NBC
10 Nov. 12 vs. Texans 1 p.m. CBS
11 Nov. 16 @ Ravens (TNF) 8:15 p.m. PRIME
12 Nov. 26 vs. Steelers 1 p.m. CBS
13 Dec. 4 @ Jaguars 8:15 p.m. ESPN
14 Dec. 10 vs. Colts 1 p.m. CBS
15 Dec. 17 vs. Vikings TBD TBD
16 Dec. 23 @ Steelers 4:30 p.m. NBC
17 Dec. 31 @ Chiefs 4:25 p.m. CBS
18 Jan. 6 or 7 vs. Browns TBD TBD

Primetime games

Week 3: vs. Rams MNF
Week 9: vs. Bills SNF
Week 11: @ Ravens TNF
Week 13: @ Jaguars MNF

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 11.5 (+100/-120)
Division winner: +130
Conference winner: +500
Super Bowl odds: +1100

Strength of schedule

2023 SOS rank: 13th

