Bengals schedule for 2023 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL announced the complete 2023 schedule on Thursday, and the Cincinnati Bengals are officially set to kick off their 2023 season against the Cleveland Browns.

The Bengals appear to be in a great position for years to come with Joe Burrow at quarterback as they’ve been in the AFC Championship two years in a row. Cincinnati lost a heartbreaker to the Kansas City Chiefs to miss out on another chance at winning a Super Bowl, but there’s a lot to love about this franchise moving forward.

During the free agency period, Cincinnati made a big addition to the offensive line with Orlando Brown Jr. signing a four-year deal. The Bengals lost safeties Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates III to other teams and re-signed linebacker Germaine Pratt. They also added DE Myles Murphy and CB DJ Turner in the first two rounds of the draft.

Below is the Bengals complete 2023 regular season schedule. All times listed are Eastern.

Cincinnati Bengals schedule 2023

Bengals 2023 Schedule Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 10 @ Browns 1 p.m. CBS 2 Sep. 17 vs. Ravens 1 p.m. CBS 3 Sep. 25 vs. Rams (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN 4 Oct. 1 @ Titans 1 p.m. FOX 5 Oct. 8 @ Cardinals 4:05 p.m. FOX 6 Oct. 15 vs. Seahawks 1 p.m. CBS 7 Oct. 22 BYE 8 Oct. 29 @ 49ers 4:25 p.m. CBS 9 Nov. 5 vs. Bills 8:20 p.m. NBC 10 Nov. 12 vs. Texans 1 p.m. CBS 11 Nov. 16 @ Ravens (TNF) 8:15 p.m. PRIME 12 Nov. 26 vs. Steelers 1 p.m. CBS 13 Dec. 4 @ Jaguars 8:15 p.m. ESPN 14 Dec. 10 vs. Colts 1 p.m. CBS 15 Dec. 17 vs. Vikings TBD TBD 16 Dec. 23 @ Steelers 4:30 p.m. NBC 17 Dec. 31 @ Chiefs 4:25 p.m. CBS 18 Jan. 6 or 7 vs. Browns TBD TBD

Primetime games

Week 3: vs. Rams MNF

Week 9: vs. Bills SNF

Week 11: @ Ravens TNF

Week 13: @ Jaguars MNF

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 11.5 (+100/-120)

Division winner: +130

Conference winner: +500

Super Bowl odds: +1100

2023 SOS rank: 13th