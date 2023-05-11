 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Browns schedule for 2023 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL released the Cleveland Browns schedule on Thursday. We break it down, including a full list of games, prime-time matchups, and strength of schedule.

By Erik Buchinger
Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The NFL announced the complete 2023 schedule on Thursday, and the Cleveland Browns are officially set to kick off their 2023 season against the Bengals at 1 p.m. ET. This is also their first divisional game of the season.

It’s hard to get a read on what the Browns can be based on what we saw in the 2022 season where their new starting quarterback Deshaun Watson only played six games because of a suspension. Cleveland finished 7-10 last season and missed the playoffs for the 19th time over the last 20 years.

The Browns made a splash in free agency by landing defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, and also adding safety Juan Thornhill and Ogbonnia Okoronkwo to three-year deals. They didn’t pick until the third round in the NFL Draft, but did grab WR Cedric Tillman with their first pick.

Below is the Browns complete 2023 regular season schedule. All times listed are Eastern.

Cleveland Browns schedule 2023

Browns 2023 Schedule

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel
Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel
1 Sep. 10 vs. Bengals 1 p.m. CBS
2 Sep. 18 @ Steelers (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ABC
3 Sep. 24 vs. Titans 1 p.m. CBS
4 Oct. 1 vs. Ravens 1 p.m. CBS
5 Oct. 8 BYE
6 Oct. 15 vs. 49ers 1 p.m. Fox
7 Oct. 22 @ Colts 1 p.m. CBS
8 Oct. 29 @ Seahawks 4:05 p.m. Fox
9 Nov. 5 vs. Cardinals 1 p.m. CBS
10 Nov. 12 @ Ravens 1 p.m. Fox
11 Nov. 19 vs. Steelers 1 p.m. CBS
12 Nov. 26 @ Broncos 4:05 p.m. Fox
13 Dec. 3 @ Rams 4:25 p.m. Fox
14 Dec. 10 vs. Jaguars 1 p.m. CBS
15 Dec. 17 vs. Bears TBD TBD
16 Dec. 24 @ Texans 1 p.m. CBS
17 Dec. 28 vs. Jets (TNF) 8:15 p.m. Amazon
18 Jan. 6 or 7 @ Bengals TBD TBD

Primetime games

Week X: TNF, SNF, MNF vs. TEAM

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 9.5 (+300/-150)
Division winner: +360
Conference winner: +1900
Super Bowl odds: +3500

Strength of schedule

2023 SOS rank: 14th

More From DraftKings Nation