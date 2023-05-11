Browns schedule for 2023 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL announced the complete 2023 schedule on Thursday, and the Cleveland Browns are officially set to kick off their 2023 season against the Bengals at 1 p.m. ET. This is also their first divisional game of the season.

It’s hard to get a read on what the Browns can be based on what we saw in the 2022 season where their new starting quarterback Deshaun Watson only played six games because of a suspension. Cleveland finished 7-10 last season and missed the playoffs for the 19th time over the last 20 years.

The Browns made a splash in free agency by landing defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, and also adding safety Juan Thornhill and Ogbonnia Okoronkwo to three-year deals. They didn’t pick until the third round in the NFL Draft, but did grab WR Cedric Tillman with their first pick.

Below is the Browns complete 2023 regular season schedule. All times listed are Eastern.

Cleveland Browns schedule 2023

Browns 2023 Schedule Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 10 vs. Bengals 1 p.m. CBS 2 Sep. 18 @ Steelers (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ABC 3 Sep. 24 vs. Titans 1 p.m. CBS 4 Oct. 1 vs. Ravens 1 p.m. CBS 5 Oct. 8 BYE 6 Oct. 15 vs. 49ers 1 p.m. Fox 7 Oct. 22 @ Colts 1 p.m. CBS 8 Oct. 29 @ Seahawks 4:05 p.m. Fox 9 Nov. 5 vs. Cardinals 1 p.m. CBS 10 Nov. 12 @ Ravens 1 p.m. Fox 11 Nov. 19 vs. Steelers 1 p.m. CBS 12 Nov. 26 @ Broncos 4:05 p.m. Fox 13 Dec. 3 @ Rams 4:25 p.m. Fox 14 Dec. 10 vs. Jaguars 1 p.m. CBS 15 Dec. 17 vs. Bears TBD TBD 16 Dec. 24 @ Texans 1 p.m. CBS 17 Dec. 28 vs. Jets (TNF) 8:15 p.m. Amazon 18 Jan. 6 or 7 @ Bengals TBD TBD

Primetime games

Week X: TNF, SNF, MNF vs. TEAM

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 9.5 (+300/-150)

Division winner: +360

Conference winner: +1900

Super Bowl odds: +3500

2023 SOS rank: 14th