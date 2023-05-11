Cowboys schedule for 2023 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL announced the complete 2023 schedule on Thursday, and the Dallas Cowboys are officially set to kick off their 2023 season against the Giants. Their first divisional game will be in Week 1 against the G-Men on the road.
The Cowboys survived an all-time kicking game disaster during the playoffs last season before falling short in the divisional round in a loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Dallas will head into the 2023 season looking for its third consecutive trip to the postseason.
The Cowboys haven’t been overly active in the free agent market with their biggest moves coming in re-signing safety Donovan Wilson and linebacker Leighton Vander Esch. In the NFL Draft, they did add DT Mazi Smith to help in run defense and tight end Luke Schoonmaker to help cushion the loss of Dalton Schultz.
Below is the Cowboys' complete 2023 regular season schedule. All times listed are Eastern.
Dallas Cowboys schedule 2023
Cowboys 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV Channel
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV Channel
|1
|Sep. 10
|@ Giants
|8:20 p.m.
|NBC
|2
|Sep. 17
|vs. Jets
|4:25 p.m.
|CBS
|3
|Sep. 24
|@ Cardinals
|4:25 p.m.
|FOX
|4
|Oct. 1
|vs. Patriots
|4:25 p.m.
|FOX
|5
|Oct. 8
|@ 49ers
|8:20 p.m.
|NBC
|6
|Oct. 16
|@ Chargers (MNF)
|8:20 p.m.
|ESPN
|7
|Oct. 22
|BYE
|8
|Oct. 29
|vs. Rams
|1 p.m.
|FOX
|9
|Nov. 5
|@ Eagles
|4:25 p.m.
|FOX
|10
|Nov. 12
|vs. Giants
|4:25 p.m.
|FOX
|11
|Nov. 19
|@ Panthers
|1 p.m.
|FOX
|12
|Nov. 23
|vs. Commanders
|4:30 p.m.
|CBS
|13
|Nov. 30
|vs. Seahawks (TNF)
|8:15 p.m.
|PRIME
|14
|Dec. 10
|vs. Eagles
|8:20 p.m
|NBC
|15
|Dec. 17
|@ Bills
|4:25 p.m.
|FOX
|16
|Dec. 24
|@ Dolphins
|4:25 p.m.
|FOX
|17
|Dec. 30
|vs. Lions
|8:15 p.m.
|ESPN/ABC
|18
|Jan. 6 or 7
|@ Commanders
|TBD
|TBD
Primetime games
Week 1: SNF vs. Giants
Week 5: SNF vs. 49ers
Week 6: MNF vs. Chargers
Week 13: TNF vs. Seahawks
Week 14: SNF vs. Eagles
Week 17: SNF vs. Lions
Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook
Win total, over/under: 9.5 (+130/+110)
Division winner: +175
Conference winner: +600
Super Bowl odds: +1400
Strength of schedule
2023 SOS rank: 17th