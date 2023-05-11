Cowboys schedule for 2023 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL announced the complete 2023 schedule on Thursday, and the Dallas Cowboys are officially set to kick off their 2023 season against the Giants. Their first divisional game will be in Week 1 against the G-Men on the road.

The Cowboys survived an all-time kicking game disaster during the playoffs last season before falling short in the divisional round in a loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Dallas will head into the 2023 season looking for its third consecutive trip to the postseason.

The Cowboys haven’t been overly active in the free agent market with their biggest moves coming in re-signing safety Donovan Wilson and linebacker Leighton Vander Esch. In the NFL Draft, they did add DT Mazi Smith to help in run defense and tight end Luke Schoonmaker to help cushion the loss of Dalton Schultz.

Below is the Cowboys' complete 2023 regular season schedule. All times listed are Eastern.

Cowboys 2023 Schedule Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 10 @ Giants 8:20 p.m. NBC 2 Sep. 17 vs. Jets 4:25 p.m. CBS 3 Sep. 24 @ Cardinals 4:25 p.m. FOX 4 Oct. 1 vs. Patriots 4:25 p.m. FOX 5 Oct. 8 @ 49ers 8:20 p.m. NBC 6 Oct. 16 @ Chargers (MNF) 8:20 p.m. ESPN 7 Oct. 22 BYE 8 Oct. 29 vs. Rams 1 p.m. FOX 9 Nov. 5 @ Eagles 4:25 p.m. FOX 10 Nov. 12 vs. Giants 4:25 p.m. FOX 11 Nov. 19 @ Panthers 1 p.m. FOX 12 Nov. 23 vs. Commanders 4:30 p.m. CBS 13 Nov. 30 vs. Seahawks (TNF) 8:15 p.m. PRIME 14 Dec. 10 vs. Eagles 8:20 p.m NBC 15 Dec. 17 @ Bills 4:25 p.m. FOX 16 Dec. 24 @ Dolphins 4:25 p.m. FOX 17 Dec. 30 vs. Lions 8:15 p.m. ESPN/ABC 18 Jan. 6 or 7 @ Commanders TBD TBD

Primetime games

Week 1: SNF vs. Giants

Week 5: SNF vs. 49ers

Week 6: MNF vs. Chargers

Week 13: TNF vs. Seahawks

Week 14: SNF vs. Eagles

Week 17: SNF vs. Lions

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 9.5 (+130/+110)

Division winner: +175

Conference winner: +600

Super Bowl odds: +1400

2023 SOS rank: 17th