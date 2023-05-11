Broncos schedule for 2023 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL announced the complete 2023 schedule on Thursday, and the Denver Broncos are officially set to kick off their 2023 season against the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 10. They get the benefit of playing their first divisional game at home.

The Broncos’ 2022 season could not have played out much worse as they look to turn things around this fall. Denver made a significant trade for Russell Wilson, and the Denver offense struggled mightily all season long, finishing 5-12 to fall short of the playoff for the seventh year in a row.

Sean Payton is in charge of turning things around this season, and it’ll be interesting to see how much of an improvement he can make early on. Denver has been very active during free agency as it signed RT Mike McGlinchey, G Ben Powers and DE Zach Allen to long-term deals. They did not pick until the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, but added wide receiver Marvin Mims and linebacker Drew Sanders on day two.

Below is the Broncos complete 2023 regular season schedule. All times listed are Eastern.

Denver Broncos schedule 2023

Broncos 2023 Schedule Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 10 vs. Raiders 4:25 p.m. CBS 2 Sep. 17 vs. Commanders 4:25 p.m. CBS 3 Sep. 24 @ Dolphins 1 p.m. CBS 4 Oct. 1 @ Bears 1 p.m. CBS 5 Oct. 8 vs. Jets 4:25 p.m. CBS 6 Oct. 12 @ Chiefs (TNF) 8:15 p.m. Prime Video 7 Oct. 22 vs. Packers 4:25 p.m. CBS 8 Oct. 29 vs. Chiefs 4:25 p.m. CBS 9 Nov. 5 BYE 10 Nov. 13 @ Bills (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN 11 Nov. 19 vs. Vikings (SNF) 8:20 p.m. NBC 12 Nov. 26 vs. Browns 4:05 p.m. FOX 13 Dec. 3 @ Texans 4:05 p.m. CBS 14 Dec. 10 @ Chargers 4:25 p.m. CBS 15 Dec. 17 @ Lions TBD TBD 16 Dec. 24 vs. Patriots 8:15 PM NFL Network 17 Dec. 31 vs. Chargers 4:25 PM CBS 18 Jan. 6 or 7 @ Raiders TBD TBD

Primetime games

Week 6: TNF vs. Chiefs

Week 10: MNF vs. Bills

Week 11: SNF vs. Vikings

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 8.5 (-110)

Division winner: +550

Conference winner: +2500

Super Bowl odds: +4000

2023 SOS rank: 12th