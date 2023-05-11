Lions schedule for 2023 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL announced the complete 2023 schedule on Thursday, and the Detroit Lions are officially set to kick off their 2023 season against the Kansas City Chiefs at 8:30 p.m. ET. Their first divisional game will be in Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers on the road.

It has been a great offseason for the Lions. After a decent season, Detroit went out and added CJ Gardner-Johnson, Cameron Sutton, Marvin Jones, Emmanuel Mosley, and David Montgomery. They had a busy NFL Draft, adding RB Jahmyr Gibbs, ILB Jack Campbell, TE Sam LaPorta, S Brian Branch, and QB Hendon Hooker.

Below is the Lions complete 2023 regular season schedule. All times listed are Eastern.

Lions 2023 Schedule Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 7 @ Chiefs (TNF) 8:20 p.m. NBC 2 Sep. 17 vs. Seahawks 3 Sep. 24 vs. Falcons 4 Sep. 28 @ Packers (TNF) 8:15 p.m. Amazon 5 Oct. 8 vs. Panthers 6 Oct. 15 @ Buccaneers 7 Oct. 22 @ Ravens 8 Oct. 29 vs. Raiders (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN 9 Nov. 5 BYE 10 Nov. 12 @ Chargers 11 Nov. 19 vs. Bears 12 Nov. 23 vs. Packers 12:30 p.m. FOX 13 Dec. 3 @ Saints 14 Dec. 10 @ Bears 15 Dec. 17 vs. Broncos 16 Dec. 24 @ Vikings 17 Dec. 31 @ Cowboys 18 Jan. 6 or 7 vs. Vikings

Primetime games

Week 1: TNF vs. Chiefs

Week 4: TNF vs. Packers

Week 8: MNF vs. Raiders

Week 12: Thanksgiving vs. Packers

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 9.5 (-150/+130)

Division winner: +110

Conference winner: +750

Super Bowl odds: +1900

2023 SOS rank: 25th