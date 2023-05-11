Lions schedule for 2023 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL announced the complete 2023 schedule on Thursday, and the Detroit Lions are officially set to kick off their 2023 season against the Kansas City Chiefs at 8:30 p.m. ET. Their first divisional game will be in Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers on the road.
It has been a great offseason for the Lions. After a decent season, Detroit went out and added CJ Gardner-Johnson, Cameron Sutton, Marvin Jones, Emmanuel Mosley, and David Montgomery. They had a busy NFL Draft, adding RB Jahmyr Gibbs, ILB Jack Campbell, TE Sam LaPorta, S Brian Branch, and QB Hendon Hooker.
Below is the Lions complete 2023 regular season schedule. All times listed are Eastern.
Detroit Lions schedule 2023
Lions 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV Channel
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV Channel
|1
|Sep. 7
|@ Chiefs (TNF)
|8:20 p.m.
|NBC
|2
|Sep. 17
|vs. Seahawks
|3
|Sep. 24
|vs. Falcons
|4
|Sep. 28
|@ Packers (TNF)
|8:15 p.m.
|Amazon
|5
|Oct. 8
|vs. Panthers
|6
|Oct. 15
|@ Buccaneers
|7
|Oct. 22
|@ Ravens
|8
|Oct. 29
|vs. Raiders (MNF)
|8:15 p.m.
|ESPN
|9
|Nov. 5
|BYE
|10
|Nov. 12
|@ Chargers
|11
|Nov. 19
|vs. Bears
|12
|Nov. 23
|vs. Packers
|12:30 p.m.
|FOX
|13
|Dec. 3
|@ Saints
|14
|Dec. 10
|@ Bears
|15
|Dec. 17
|vs. Broncos
|16
|Dec. 24
|@ Vikings
|17
|Dec. 31
|@ Cowboys
|18
|Jan. 6 or 7
|vs. Vikings
Primetime games
Week 1: TNF vs. Chiefs
Week 4: TNF vs. Packers
Week 8: MNF vs. Raiders
Week 12: Thanksgiving vs. Packers
Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook
Win total, over/under: 9.5 (-150/+130)
Division winner: +110
Conference winner: +750
Super Bowl odds: +1900
Strength of schedule
2023 SOS rank: 25th