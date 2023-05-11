 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Lions schedule for 2023 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL released the Detroit Lions schedule on Thursday. We break it down, including a full list of games, prime-time matchups, and strength of schedule.

By Ben Hall
Jahmyr Gibbs of Alabama participates in the 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 05, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The NFL announced the complete 2023 schedule on Thursday, and the Detroit Lions are officially set to kick off their 2023 season against the Kansas City Chiefs at 8:30 p.m. ET. Their first divisional game will be in Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers on the road.

It has been a great offseason for the Lions. After a decent season, Detroit went out and added CJ Gardner-Johnson, Cameron Sutton, Marvin Jones, Emmanuel Mosley, and David Montgomery. They had a busy NFL Draft, adding RB Jahmyr Gibbs, ILB Jack Campbell, TE Sam LaPorta, S Brian Branch, and QB Hendon Hooker.

Below is the Lions complete 2023 regular season schedule. All times listed are Eastern.

Detroit Lions schedule 2023

Lions 2023 Schedule

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel
1 Sep. 7 @ Chiefs (TNF) 8:20 p.m. NBC
2 Sep. 17 vs. Seahawks
3 Sep. 24 vs. Falcons
4 Sep. 28 @ Packers (TNF) 8:15 p.m. Amazon
5 Oct. 8 vs. Panthers
6 Oct. 15 @ Buccaneers
7 Oct. 22 @ Ravens
8 Oct. 29 vs. Raiders (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN
9 Nov. 5 BYE
10 Nov. 12 @ Chargers
11 Nov. 19 vs. Bears
12 Nov. 23 vs. Packers 12:30 p.m. FOX
13 Dec. 3 @ Saints
14 Dec. 10 @ Bears
15 Dec. 17 vs. Broncos
16 Dec. 24 @ Vikings
17 Dec. 31 @ Cowboys
18 Jan. 6 or 7 vs. Vikings

Primetime games

Week 1: TNF vs. Chiefs
Week 4: TNF vs. Packers
Week 8: MNF vs. Raiders
Week 12: Thanksgiving vs. Packers

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 9.5 (-150/+130)
Division winner: +110
Conference winner: +750
Super Bowl odds: +1900

Strength of schedule

2023 SOS rank: 25th

