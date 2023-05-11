Packers schedule for 2023 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL announced the complete 2023 schedule on Thursday, and the Green Bay Packers are officially set to kick off their 2023 season in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears on the road.
At the conclusion of the 2022 season, the biggest question was what will happen with Aaron Rodgers. And now we know, as he has been traded to the New York Jets. It seems that a rebuild is coming for the Packers as they have yet to add any big pieces in free agency. They lost Robert Tonyan to the Chicago Bears and Allen Lazard to the Jets, and added DE Lukas Van Ness, TE Luke Musgrave, and WR Jayden Reed in the NFL Draft.
Below is the Packers complete 2023 regular season schedule. All times listed are Eastern.
Note: This is the Packers’ schedule as reported by The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman.
Green Bay Packers schedule 2023
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV Channel
|1
|Sep. 10
|@ Bears
|4:25 p.m.
|FOX
|2
|Sep. 17
|@ Falcons
|1 p.m.
|FOX
|3
|Sep. 24
|vs. Saints
|1 p.m.
|FOX
|4
|Sep. 28
|vs. Lions
|8:15 p.m.
|Amazon
|5
|Oct. 9
|@ Raiders
|8:15 p.m.
|ESPN
|6
|Oct. 15
|BYE
|7
|Oct. 22
|@ Broncos
|4:25 p.m.
|CBS
|8
|Oct. 29
|vs. Vikings
|1 p.m.
|FOX
|9
|Nov. 5
|vs. Rams
|1 p.m.
|FOX
|10
|Nov. 12
|@ Steelers
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|11
|Nov. 19
|vs. Chargers
|1 p.m.
|FOX
|12
|Nov. 23
|@ Lions
|12:30 p.m.
|FOX
|13
|Dec. 3
|vs. Chiefs
|8:20 p.m.
|NBC
|14
|Dec. 11
|@ Giants
|7:15 p.m.
|ABC
|15
|Dec. 17
|vs. Buccaneers
|1 p.m.
|FOX
|16
|Dec. 24
|@ Panthers
|1 p.m.
|FOX
|17
|Jan. 31
|@ Vikings
|8:20 p.m.
|NBC
|18
|TBD
|vs. Bears
|TBD
|TBD
Primetime games
Week 4: vs. Lions, Sept. 28, 8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime (TNF)
Week 5: @ Raiders, Oct. 9, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN (MNF)
Week 13: vs. Chiefs, Dec. 3, 8:20 p.m. ET NBC (SNF)
Week 14: @ Giants, Dec. 11, 8:15 p.m. ET ABC (MNF)
Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook
Win total, over/under: 7.5 (+120/-140)
Division winner: +500
Conference winner: +3000
Super Bowl odds: +6500
Strength of schedule
2023 SOS rank: 14th