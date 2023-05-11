 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Packers schedule for 2023 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL released the Green Bay Packers schedule on Thursday. We break it down, including a full list of games, prime-time matchups, and strength of schedule.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) rolls out during a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings on January 1, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NFL announced the complete 2023 schedule on Thursday, and the Green Bay Packers are officially set to kick off their 2023 season in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears on the road.

At the conclusion of the 2022 season, the biggest question was what will happen with Aaron Rodgers. And now we know, as he has been traded to the New York Jets. It seems that a rebuild is coming for the Packers as they have yet to add any big pieces in free agency. They lost Robert Tonyan to the Chicago Bears and Allen Lazard to the Jets, and added DE Lukas Van Ness, TE Luke Musgrave, and WR Jayden Reed in the NFL Draft.

Below is the Packers complete 2023 regular season schedule. All times listed are Eastern.

Green Bay Packers schedule 2023

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel
1 Sep. 10 @ Bears 4:25 p.m. FOX
2 Sep. 17 @ Falcons 1 p.m. FOX
3 Sep. 24 vs. Saints 1 p.m. FOX
4 Sep. 28 vs. Lions 8:15 p.m. Amazon
5 Oct. 9 @ Raiders 8:15 p.m. ESPN
6 Oct. 15 BYE
7 Oct. 22 @ Broncos 4:25 p.m. CBS
8 Oct. 29 vs. Vikings 1 p.m. FOX
9 Nov. 5 vs. Rams 1 p.m. FOX
10 Nov. 12 @ Steelers 1 p.m. CBS
11 Nov. 19 vs. Chargers 1 p.m. FOX
12 Nov. 23 @ Lions 12:30 p.m. FOX
13 Dec. 3 vs. Chiefs 8:20 p.m. NBC
14 Dec. 11 @ Giants 7:15 p.m. ABC
15 Dec. 17 vs. Buccaneers 1 p.m. FOX
16 Dec. 24 @ Panthers 1 p.m. FOX
17 Jan. 31 @ Vikings 8:20 p.m. NBC
18 TBD vs. Bears TBD TBD

Primetime games

Week 4: vs. Lions, Sept. 28, 8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime (TNF)
Week 5: @ Raiders, Oct. 9, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN (MNF)
Week 13: vs. Chiefs, Dec. 3, 8:20 p.m. ET NBC (SNF)
Week 14: @ Giants, Dec. 11, 8:15 p.m. ET ABC (MNF)

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 7.5 (+120/-140)
Division winner: +500
Conference winner: +3000
Super Bowl odds: +6500

Strength of schedule

2023 SOS rank: 14th

