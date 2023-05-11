Packers schedule for 2023 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL announced the complete 2023 schedule on Thursday, and the Green Bay Packers are officially set to kick off their 2023 season in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears on the road.

At the conclusion of the 2022 season, the biggest question was what will happen with Aaron Rodgers. And now we know, as he has been traded to the New York Jets. It seems that a rebuild is coming for the Packers as they have yet to add any big pieces in free agency. They lost Robert Tonyan to the Chicago Bears and Allen Lazard to the Jets, and added DE Lukas Van Ness, TE Luke Musgrave, and WR Jayden Reed in the NFL Draft.

Below is the Packers complete 2023 regular season schedule. All times listed are Eastern.

Note: This is the Packers’ schedule as reported by The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman.

Green Bay Packers schedule 2023

Packers 2023 Schedule Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 10 @ Bears 4:25 p.m. FOX 2 Sep. 17 @ Falcons 1 p.m. FOX 3 Sep. 24 vs. Saints 1 p.m. FOX 4 Sep. 28 vs. Lions 8:15 p.m. Amazon 5 Oct. 9 @ Raiders 8:15 p.m. ESPN 6 Oct. 15 BYE 7 Oct. 22 @ Broncos 4:25 p.m. CBS 8 Oct. 29 vs. Vikings 1 p.m. FOX 9 Nov. 5 vs. Rams 1 p.m. FOX 10 Nov. 12 @ Steelers 1 p.m. CBS 11 Nov. 19 vs. Chargers 1 p.m. FOX 12 Nov. 23 @ Lions 12:30 p.m. FOX 13 Dec. 3 vs. Chiefs 8:20 p.m. NBC 14 Dec. 11 @ Giants 7:15 p.m. ABC 15 Dec. 17 vs. Buccaneers 1 p.m. FOX 16 Dec. 24 @ Panthers 1 p.m. FOX 17 Jan. 31 @ Vikings 8:20 p.m. NBC 18 TBD vs. Bears TBD TBD

Primetime games

Week 4: vs. Lions, Sept. 28, 8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime (TNF)

Week 5: @ Raiders, Oct. 9, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN (MNF)

Week 13: vs. Chiefs, Dec. 3, 8:20 p.m. ET NBC (SNF)

Week 14: @ Giants, Dec. 11, 8:15 p.m. ET ABC (MNF)

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 7.5 (+120/-140)

Division winner: +500

Conference winner: +3000

Super Bowl odds: +6500

2023 SOS rank: 14th