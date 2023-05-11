 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Texans schedule for 2023 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL released the Houston Texans schedule on Thursday. We break it down, including a full list of games, prime-time matchups, and strength of schedule.

By Ben Hall
Houston Texans chairman and CEO introduce DeMeco Ryans as head coach at NRG Stadium on February 02, 2023 in Houston, Texas. Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

The NFL announced the complete 2023 schedule on Thursday, and the Houston Texans are officially set to kick off their 2023 season against the Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. ET on CBS at Sunday, September 10. Their first divisional game will be in Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, September 17.

While 2022 was disappointing for the Texans, they have had a great offseason. Hiring DeMeco Ryans was a steal as he had the San Francisco 49ers as the best defense in the NFL for the past few years. There weren't any jaw dropping signings by the, but they added Robert Woods, Dalton Schultz, Jimmie Ward, and Shaquille Mason. These guys will play a major role for this team this season. Their biggest offseason acquisition was taking QB CJ Stroud No. 2 in the NFL Draft. He will serve as the starter in Week 1.

Below is the Texans complete 2023 regular season schedule. All times listed are Eastern.

Houston Texans schedule 2023

1 Sep. 10 @ Ravens 1 p.m. CBS
2 Sep. 17 vs. Colts 1 p.m. Fox
3 Sep. 24 @ Jaguars 1 p.m. Fox
4 Oct. 1 vs. Steelers 1 p.m. CBS
5 Oct. 8 @ Falcons 1 p.m. Fox
6 Oct. 15 vs. Saints 1 p.m. Fox
7 Oct. 22 BYE
8 Oct. 29 @ Panthers 1 p.m. Fox
9 Nov. 5 vs. Buccaneers 1 p.m. CBS
10 Nov. 12 @ Bengals 1 p.m. CBS
11 Nov. 19 vs. Cardinals 1 p.m. CBS
12 Nov. 26 vs. Jaguars 1 p.m. CBS
13 Dec. 3 vs. Broncos 4:05 p.m. CBS
14 Dec. 10 @ Jets 1 p.m. CBS
15 Dec. 17 @ Titans 1 p.m. CBS
16 Dec. 24 vs. Browns 1 p.m. CBS
17 Dec. 31 vs. Titans 1 p.m. Fox
18 Jan. 6 or 7 vs. Colts TBD TBD

Strength of schedule

2023 SOS rank: 26th

