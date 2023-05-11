Texans schedule for 2023 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL announced the complete 2023 schedule on Thursday, and the Houston Texans are officially set to kick off their 2023 season against the Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. ET on CBS at Sunday, September 10. Their first divisional game will be in Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, September 17.
While 2022 was disappointing for the Texans, they have had a great offseason. Hiring DeMeco Ryans was a steal as he had the San Francisco 49ers as the best defense in the NFL for the past few years. There weren't any jaw dropping signings by the, but they added Robert Woods, Dalton Schultz, Jimmie Ward, and Shaquille Mason. These guys will play a major role for this team this season. Their biggest offseason acquisition was taking QB CJ Stroud No. 2 in the NFL Draft. He will serve as the starter in Week 1.
Below is the Texans complete 2023 regular season schedule. All times listed are Eastern.
Houston Texans schedule 2023
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV Channel
|1
|Sep. 10
|@ Ravens
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|2
|Sep. 17
|vs. Colts
|1 p.m.
|Fox
|3
|Sep. 24
|@ Jaguars
|1 p.m.
|Fox
|4
|Oct. 1
|vs. Steelers
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|5
|Oct. 8
|@ Falcons
|1 p.m.
|Fox
|6
|Oct. 15
|vs. Saints
|1 p.m.
|Fox
|7
|Oct. 22
|BYE
|8
|Oct. 29
|@ Panthers
|1 p.m.
|Fox
|9
|Nov. 5
|vs. Buccaneers
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|10
|Nov. 12
|@ Bengals
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|11
|Nov. 19
|vs. Cardinals
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|12
|Nov. 26
|vs. Jaguars
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|13
|Dec. 3
|vs. Broncos
|4:05 p.m.
|CBS
|14
|Dec. 10
|@ Jets
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|15
|Dec. 17
|@ Titans
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|16
|Dec. 24
|vs. Browns
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|17
|Dec. 31
|vs. Titans
|1 p.m.
|Fox
|18
|Jan. 6 or 7
|vs. Colts
|TBD
|TBD
Primetime games
None as of the schedule release night.
Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook
Win total, over/under: 6.5 (+110/-130)
Division winner: +700
Conference winner: +10000
Super Bowl odds: +20000
Strength of schedule
2023 SOS rank: 26th