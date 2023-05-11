 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Colts schedule for 2023 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL released the Indianapolis Colts schedule on Thursday. We break it down, including a full list of games, prime-time matchups, and strength of schedule.

By Ben Hall
Anthony Richardson poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected fourth overall by the Indianapolis Colts during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station on April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images

The NFL announced the complete 2023 schedule on Thursday, and the Indianapolis Colts are officially set to kick off their 2023 season at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1 p.m. ET.

2022 was a disappointing season for the Colts as they finished 4-12-1 which was the 4th worst record in the NFL. After the 2021 season, everybody thought they had a shot at winning a Super Bowl, but that wasn't the case at all. Jonathan Taylor had struggles when healthy and adding Matt Ryan was a disaster. The good news is that they drafted QB Anthony Richardson with the 4th overall pick and have high hopes for the most athletic quarterback to ever come out of the draft

Below is the Colts complete 2023 regular season schedule. All times listed are Eastern.

Indianapolis Colts schedule 2023

Colts 2023 Schedule

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel
Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel
1 Sep. 10 vs. Jaguars 1 p.m. FOX
2 Sep. 17 @ Texans 1 p.m. FOX
3 Sep. 24 @ Ravens 1 p.m. CBS
4 Oct. 1 vs. Rams 1 p.m. FOX
5 Oct. 8 vs. Titans 1 p.m. CBS
6 Oct. 15 @ Jaguars 1 p.m. CBS
7 Oct. 22 vs. Browns 1 p.m. CBS
8 Oct. 29 vs. Saints 1 p.m. FOX
9 Nov. 5 @ Panthers 4:05 p.m. CBS
10 Nov. 12 @ Patriots (Germany) 9:30 a.m. NFL Network
11 Nov. 19 BYE
12 Nov. 26 vs. Buccaneers 1 p.m. CBS
13 Dec. 3 @ Titans 1 p.m. CBS
14 Dec. 10 @ Bengals 1 p.m. CBS
15 Dec. 17 vs. Steelers TBD TBD
16 Dec. 24 @ Falcons 1 p.m. FOX
17 Dec. 31 vs. Raiders 1 p.m. CBS
18 Jan. 6 or 7 vs. Texans TBD TBD

Primetime games

Week X: TNF, SNF, MNF vs. TEAM

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 6.5 (-140/+120)
Division winner: +500
Conference winner: +9000
Super Bowl odds: +10000

Strength of schedule

2023 SOS rank: 26th

More From DraftKings Nation