Colts schedule for 2023 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL announced the complete 2023 schedule on Thursday, and the Indianapolis Colts are officially set to kick off their 2023 season at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1 p.m. ET.

2022 was a disappointing season for the Colts as they finished 4-12-1 which was the 4th worst record in the NFL. After the 2021 season, everybody thought they had a shot at winning a Super Bowl, but that wasn't the case at all. Jonathan Taylor had struggles when healthy and adding Matt Ryan was a disaster. The good news is that they drafted QB Anthony Richardson with the 4th overall pick and have high hopes for the most athletic quarterback to ever come out of the draft

Below is the Colts complete 2023 regular season schedule. All times listed are Eastern.

Indianapolis Colts schedule 2023

Colts 2023 Schedule Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 10 vs. Jaguars 1 p.m. FOX 2 Sep. 17 @ Texans 1 p.m. FOX 3 Sep. 24 @ Ravens 1 p.m. CBS 4 Oct. 1 vs. Rams 1 p.m. FOX 5 Oct. 8 vs. Titans 1 p.m. CBS 6 Oct. 15 @ Jaguars 1 p.m. CBS 7 Oct. 22 vs. Browns 1 p.m. CBS 8 Oct. 29 vs. Saints 1 p.m. FOX 9 Nov. 5 @ Panthers 4:05 p.m. CBS 10 Nov. 12 @ Patriots (Germany) 9:30 a.m. NFL Network 11 Nov. 19 BYE 12 Nov. 26 vs. Buccaneers 1 p.m. CBS 13 Dec. 3 @ Titans 1 p.m. CBS 14 Dec. 10 @ Bengals 1 p.m. CBS 15 Dec. 17 vs. Steelers TBD TBD 16 Dec. 24 @ Falcons 1 p.m. FOX 17 Dec. 31 vs. Raiders 1 p.m. CBS 18 Jan. 6 or 7 vs. Texans TBD TBD

Primetime games

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 6.5 (-140/+120)

Division winner: +500

Conference winner: +9000

Super Bowl odds: +10000

2023 SOS rank: 26th