Colts schedule for 2023 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL announced the complete 2023 schedule on Thursday, and the Indianapolis Colts are officially set to kick off their 2023 season at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1 p.m. ET.
2022 was a disappointing season for the Colts as they finished 4-12-1 which was the 4th worst record in the NFL. After the 2021 season, everybody thought they had a shot at winning a Super Bowl, but that wasn't the case at all. Jonathan Taylor had struggles when healthy and adding Matt Ryan was a disaster. The good news is that they drafted QB Anthony Richardson with the 4th overall pick and have high hopes for the most athletic quarterback to ever come out of the draft
Below is the Colts complete 2023 regular season schedule. All times listed are Eastern.
Indianapolis Colts schedule 2023
Colts 2023 Schedule
|1
|Sep. 10
|vs. Jaguars
|1 p.m.
|FOX
|2
|Sep. 17
|@ Texans
|1 p.m.
|FOX
|3
|Sep. 24
|@ Ravens
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|4
|Oct. 1
|vs. Rams
|1 p.m.
|FOX
|5
|Oct. 8
|vs. Titans
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|6
|Oct. 15
|@ Jaguars
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|7
|Oct. 22
|vs. Browns
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|8
|Oct. 29
|vs. Saints
|1 p.m.
|FOX
|9
|Nov. 5
|@ Panthers
|4:05 p.m.
|CBS
|10
|Nov. 12
|@ Patriots (Germany)
|9:30 a.m.
|NFL Network
|11
|Nov. 19
|BYE
|12
|Nov. 26
|vs. Buccaneers
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|13
|Dec. 3
|@ Titans
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|14
|Dec. 10
|@ Bengals
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|15
|Dec. 17
|vs. Steelers
|TBD
|TBD
|16
|Dec. 24
|@ Falcons
|1 p.m.
|FOX
|17
|Dec. 31
|vs. Raiders
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|18
|Jan. 6 or 7
|vs. Texans
|TBD
|TBD
Primetime games
Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook
Win total, over/under: 6.5 (-140/+120)
Division winner: +500
Conference winner: +9000
Super Bowl odds: +10000
Strength of schedule
2023 SOS rank: 26th