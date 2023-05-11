Chargers schedule for 2023 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL announced the complete 2023 schedule on Thursday, and the Los Angeles Chargers are officially set to kick off their 2023 season against the Miami Dolphins at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 10. Their first divisional game will be in Week 4 against he Las Vegas Raiders at home on Sunday. October 1.
The Chargers’ 2022 season ended in devastating fashion as they blew a 27-0 lead against the Jacksonville Jaguars in a 31-30 loss in the AFC Wild Card round. It’s tough to get over something like that, but we’ll see how quickly Los Angeles recovers heading into the fall.
The Chargers have been fairly quiet during the free agency period with inside linebacker Eric Kendricks as the top signing to this point aside from re-signing tackle Trey Pipkins. They made seven picks in the 2023 NFL Draft and their top two were wide receiver Quentin Johnston in the first round and defensive end Tuli Tuipulotu in the second round.
Below is the Chargers complete 2023 regular season schedule. All times listed are Eastern.
Los Angeles Chargers schedule 2023
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV Channel
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV Channel
|1
|Sep. 10
|vs. Dolphins
|4:25 p.m.
|CBS
|2
|Sep. 17
|@ Titans
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|3
|Sep. 24
|@ Vikings
|1 p.m.
|Fox
|4
|Oct. 1
|vs. Raiders
|4:05 p.m.
|CBS
|5
|Oct. 8
|BYE
|6
|Oct. 15
|vs. Cowboys (MNF)
|8:15 p.m.
|ESPN
|7
|Oct. 22
|@ Chiefs
|4:25 p.m.
|CBS
|8
|Oct. 29
|vs. Bears (SNF)
|8:20 p.m.
|NBC
|9
|Nov. 5
|@ Jets (MNF)
|8:15 p.m.
|ESPN
|10
|Nov. 12
|vs. Lions
|4:05 p.m.
|CBS
|11
|Nov. 19
|@ Packers
|1 p.m.
|Fox
|12
|Nov. 26
|vs. Ravens (SNF)
|8:20 p.m.
|NBC
|13
|Dec. 3
|@ Patriots
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|14
|Dec. 10
|vs. Broncos
|4:25 p.m.
|CBS
|15
|Dec. 17
|@ Raiders (TNF)
|8:15 p.m.
|Amazon Prime Video
|16
|Dec. 24
|vs. Bills
|8 p.m.
|Peacock
|17
|Jan. 31
|@ Broncos
|4:25 p.m. ET
|CBS
|18
|Jan. 6 or 7
|vs. Chiefs
|TBD
|TBD
Primetime games
Week 6: MNF vs. Cowboys
Week 8: SNF vs. Bears
Week 9: MNF vs. Jets
Week 12: SNF vs. Ravens
Week 15: TNF vs. Raiders
Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook
Win total, over/under: 9.5 (-110)
Division winner: +340
Conference winner: +1300
Super Bowl odds: +2800
Strength of schedule
2023 SOS rank: 6th