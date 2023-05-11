Chargers schedule for 2023 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL announced the complete 2023 schedule on Thursday, and the Los Angeles Chargers are officially set to kick off their 2023 season against the Miami Dolphins at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 10. Their first divisional game will be in Week 4 against he Las Vegas Raiders at home on Sunday. October 1.

The Chargers’ 2022 season ended in devastating fashion as they blew a 27-0 lead against the Jacksonville Jaguars in a 31-30 loss in the AFC Wild Card round. It’s tough to get over something like that, but we’ll see how quickly Los Angeles recovers heading into the fall.

The Chargers have been fairly quiet during the free agency period with inside linebacker Eric Kendricks as the top signing to this point aside from re-signing tackle Trey Pipkins. They made seven picks in the 2023 NFL Draft and their top two were wide receiver Quentin Johnston in the first round and defensive end Tuli Tuipulotu in the second round.

Below is the Chargers complete 2023 regular season schedule. All times listed are Eastern.

Los Angeles Chargers schedule 2023

Chargers 2023 Schedule Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 10 vs. Dolphins 4:25 p.m. CBS 2 Sep. 17 @ Titans 1 p.m. CBS 3 Sep. 24 @ Vikings 1 p.m. Fox 4 Oct. 1 vs. Raiders 4:05 p.m. CBS 5 Oct. 8 BYE 6 Oct. 15 vs. Cowboys (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN 7 Oct. 22 @ Chiefs 4:25 p.m. CBS 8 Oct. 29 vs. Bears (SNF) 8:20 p.m. NBC 9 Nov. 5 @ Jets (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN 10 Nov. 12 vs. Lions 4:05 p.m. CBS 11 Nov. 19 @ Packers 1 p.m. Fox 12 Nov. 26 vs. Ravens (SNF) 8:20 p.m. NBC 13 Dec. 3 @ Patriots 1 p.m. CBS 14 Dec. 10 vs. Broncos 4:25 p.m. CBS 15 Dec. 17 @ Raiders (TNF) 8:15 p.m. Amazon Prime Video 16 Dec. 24 vs. Bills 8 p.m. Peacock 17 Jan. 31 @ Broncos 4:25 p.m. ET CBS 18 Jan. 6 or 7 vs. Chiefs TBD TBD

Primetime games

Week 6: MNF vs. Cowboys

Week 8: SNF vs. Bears

Week 9: MNF vs. Jets

Week 12: SNF vs. Ravens

Week 15: TNF vs. Raiders

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 9.5 (-110)

Division winner: +340

Conference winner: +1300

Super Bowl odds: +2800

2023 SOS rank: 6th