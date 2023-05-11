 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chargers schedule for 2023 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL released the Los Angeles Chargers schedule on Thursday. We break it down, including a full list of games, prime-time matchups, and strength of schedule.

By Erik Buchinger
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Los Angeles Chargers v Jacksonville Jaguars Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

The NFL announced the complete 2023 schedule on Thursday, and the Los Angeles Chargers are officially set to kick off their 2023 season against the Miami Dolphins at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 10. Their first divisional game will be in Week 4 against he Las Vegas Raiders at home on Sunday. October 1.

The Chargers’ 2022 season ended in devastating fashion as they blew a 27-0 lead against the Jacksonville Jaguars in a 31-30 loss in the AFC Wild Card round. It’s tough to get over something like that, but we’ll see how quickly Los Angeles recovers heading into the fall.

The Chargers have been fairly quiet during the free agency period with inside linebacker Eric Kendricks as the top signing to this point aside from re-signing tackle Trey Pipkins. They made seven picks in the 2023 NFL Draft and their top two were wide receiver Quentin Johnston in the first round and defensive end Tuli Tuipulotu in the second round.

Below is the Chargers complete 2023 regular season schedule. All times listed are Eastern.

Los Angeles Chargers schedule 2023

Chargers 2023 Schedule

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel
Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel
1 Sep. 10 vs. Dolphins 4:25 p.m. CBS
2 Sep. 17 @ Titans 1 p.m. CBS
3 Sep. 24 @ Vikings 1 p.m. Fox
4 Oct. 1 vs. Raiders 4:05 p.m. CBS
5 Oct. 8 BYE
6 Oct. 15 vs. Cowboys (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN
7 Oct. 22 @ Chiefs 4:25 p.m. CBS
8 Oct. 29 vs. Bears (SNF) 8:20 p.m. NBC
9 Nov. 5 @ Jets (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN
10 Nov. 12 vs. Lions 4:05 p.m. CBS
11 Nov. 19 @ Packers 1 p.m. Fox
12 Nov. 26 vs. Ravens (SNF) 8:20 p.m. NBC
13 Dec. 3 @ Patriots 1 p.m. CBS
14 Dec. 10 vs. Broncos 4:25 p.m. CBS
15 Dec. 17 @ Raiders (TNF) 8:15 p.m. Amazon Prime Video
16 Dec. 24 vs. Bills 8 p.m. Peacock
17 Jan. 31 @ Broncos 4:25 p.m. ET CBS
18 Jan. 6 or 7 vs. Chiefs TBD TBD

Primetime games

Week 6: MNF vs. Cowboys
Week 8: SNF vs. Bears
Week 9: MNF vs. Jets
Week 12: SNF vs. Ravens
Week 15: TNF vs. Raiders

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 9.5 (-110)
Division winner: +340
Conference winner: +1300
Super Bowl odds: +2800

Strength of schedule

2023 SOS rank: 6th

More From DraftKings Nation