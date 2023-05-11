Jaguars schedule for 2023 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL announced the complete 2023 schedule on Thursday, and the Jacksonville Jaguars are officially set to kick off their 2023 season against the Colts. Their first divisional game will be in Week 1 against Indianapolis on the road.

It was a fun season for the Jaguars as they made the playoffs for the first time since 2017. After a slow start, the Jaguars were able to turn things around after the bye week and earn the final Wild Card spot. It has been a quiet offseason for the Jaguars so far as they haven't made any big-name moves. Many forgot that they traded for Calvin Ridley last season, so having him this year will be a major plus for them. They also added OT Anton Harrison and RB Tank Bigsby during the NFL Draft.

Below is the Jaguars' complete 2023 regular season schedule. All times listed are Eastern.

Jacksonville Jaguars schedule 2023

Jaguars 2023 Schedule Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 10 @ Colts 1 p.m. FOX 2 Sep. 17 vs. Chiefs 1 p.m. CBS 3 Sep. 24 vs. Texans 1 p.m. FOX 4 Oct. 1 vs. Falcons 9:30 a.m. ESPN+ 5 Oct. 8 @ Bills 9:30 a.m. NFLN 6 Oct. 15 vs. Colts 1 p.m. CBS 7 Oct. 22 @ Saints (TNF) 8:15 p.m. PRIME 8 Oct. 29 @ Steelers 1 p.m. CBS 9 Nov. 5 BYE 10 Nov. 12 vs. 49ers 1 p.m. FOX 11 Nov. 19 vs. Titans 1 p.m. CBS 12 Nov. 26 @ Texans 1 p.m. CBS 13 Dec. 4 vs. Bengals (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN 14 Dec. 10 @ Browns 1 p.m. CBS 15 Dec. 17 vs. Ravens 8:20 p.m. ESPN 16 Dec. 24 @ Buccaneers 4:05 p.m. CBS 17 Dec. 31 vs. Panthers 1 p.m. CBS 18 Jan. 6 or 7 @ Titans TBD TBD

Primetime games

Week 7: TNF vs. Saints

Week 13: MNF vs. Bengals

Week 15: MNF vs. Ravens

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 10.5 (+125/-145)

Division winner: -150

Conference winner: +1200

Super Bowl odds: +2500

2023 SOS rank: 21st