Jaguars schedule for 2023 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL released the Jacksonville Jaguars schedule on Thursday. We break it down, including a full list of games, prime-time matchups, and strength of schedule.

By Ben Hall
Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars scrambles against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 21, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The NFL announced the complete 2023 schedule on Thursday, and the Jacksonville Jaguars are officially set to kick off their 2023 season against the Colts. Their first divisional game will be in Week 1 against Indianapolis on the road.

It was a fun season for the Jaguars as they made the playoffs for the first time since 2017. After a slow start, the Jaguars were able to turn things around after the bye week and earn the final Wild Card spot. It has been a quiet offseason for the Jaguars so far as they haven't made any big-name moves. Many forgot that they traded for Calvin Ridley last season, so having him this year will be a major plus for them. They also added OT Anton Harrison and RB Tank Bigsby during the NFL Draft.

Below is the Jaguars' complete 2023 regular season schedule. All times listed are Eastern.

Jacksonville Jaguars schedule 2023

Jaguars 2023 Schedule

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel
1 Sep. 10 @ Colts 1 p.m. FOX
2 Sep. 17 vs. Chiefs 1 p.m. CBS
3 Sep. 24 vs. Texans 1 p.m. FOX
4 Oct. 1 vs. Falcons 9:30 a.m. ESPN+
5 Oct. 8 @ Bills 9:30 a.m. NFLN
6 Oct. 15 vs. Colts 1 p.m. CBS
7 Oct. 22 @ Saints (TNF) 8:15 p.m. PRIME
8 Oct. 29 @ Steelers 1 p.m. CBS
9 Nov. 5 BYE
10 Nov. 12 vs. 49ers 1 p.m. FOX
11 Nov. 19 vs. Titans 1 p.m. CBS
12 Nov. 26 @ Texans 1 p.m. CBS
13 Dec. 4 vs. Bengals (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN
14 Dec. 10 @ Browns 1 p.m. CBS
15 Dec. 17 vs. Ravens 8:20 p.m. ESPN
16 Dec. 24 @ Buccaneers 4:05 p.m. CBS
17 Dec. 31 vs. Panthers 1 p.m. CBS
18 Jan. 6 or 7 @ Titans TBD TBD

Primetime games

Week 7: TNF vs. Saints
Week 13: MNF vs. Bengals
Week 15: MNF vs. Ravens

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 10.5 (+125/-145)
Division winner: -150
Conference winner: +1200
Super Bowl odds: +2500

Strength of schedule

2023 SOS rank: 21st

