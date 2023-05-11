Jaguars schedule for 2023 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL announced the complete 2023 schedule on Thursday, and the Jacksonville Jaguars are officially set to kick off their 2023 season against the Colts. Their first divisional game will be in Week 1 against Indianapolis on the road.
It was a fun season for the Jaguars as they made the playoffs for the first time since 2017. After a slow start, the Jaguars were able to turn things around after the bye week and earn the final Wild Card spot. It has been a quiet offseason for the Jaguars so far as they haven't made any big-name moves. Many forgot that they traded for Calvin Ridley last season, so having him this year will be a major plus for them. They also added OT Anton Harrison and RB Tank Bigsby during the NFL Draft.
Below is the Jaguars' complete 2023 regular season schedule. All times listed are Eastern.
Jacksonville Jaguars schedule 2023
Jaguars 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV Channel
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV Channel
|1
|Sep. 10
|@ Colts
|1 p.m.
|FOX
|2
|Sep. 17
|vs. Chiefs
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|3
|Sep. 24
|vs. Texans
|1 p.m.
|FOX
|4
|Oct. 1
|vs. Falcons
|9:30 a.m.
|ESPN+
|5
|Oct. 8
|@ Bills
|9:30 a.m.
|NFLN
|6
|Oct. 15
|vs. Colts
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|7
|Oct. 22
|@ Saints (TNF)
|8:15 p.m.
|PRIME
|8
|Oct. 29
|@ Steelers
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|9
|Nov. 5
|BYE
|10
|Nov. 12
|vs. 49ers
|1 p.m.
|FOX
|11
|Nov. 19
|vs. Titans
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|12
|Nov. 26
|@ Texans
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|13
|Dec. 4
|vs. Bengals (MNF)
|8:15 p.m.
|ESPN
|14
|Dec. 10
|@ Browns
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|15
|Dec. 17
|vs. Ravens
|8:20 p.m.
|ESPN
|16
|Dec. 24
|@ Buccaneers
|4:05 p.m.
|CBS
|17
|Dec. 31
|vs. Panthers
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|18
|Jan. 6 or 7
|@ Titans
|TBD
|TBD
Primetime games
Week 7: TNF vs. Saints
Week 13: MNF vs. Bengals
Week 15: MNF vs. Ravens
Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook
Win total, over/under: 10.5 (+125/-145)
Division winner: -150
Conference winner: +1200
Super Bowl odds: +2500
Strength of schedule
2023 SOS rank: 21st