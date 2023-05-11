Chiefs schedule for 2023 NFL season, matchups, prime time games

The NFL has announced a few games of their 2023 schedule, and the Kansas City Chiefs are officially set to kick off their 2023 season against the Detoit Lions at 8:20 on NBC.

It’s a good time to be the Chiefs because there’s not a franchise operating as higher level in the NFL at this point. Kansas City made it to the last five AFC Championships and won the Super Bowl twice in the last four seasons by taking the Lombardi Trophy in February. The Chiefs lost some key pieces including LT Orlando Brown Jr. but spent big money to land Jacksonville Jaguars RT Jawaan Taylor. They also added DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah and WR Rashee Rice in the NFL Draft.

Below is the Chiefs partial 2023 regular season schedule. We will continue to update. All times listed are Eastern.

Kansas City Chiefs schedule 2023

Chiefs 2023 Schedule Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 7 vs. Detroit Lions 8:20 NBC 2 Sep. 17 vs. Philadelphia Eagles (rumor) 3 Sep. 24 4 Oct. 1 5 Oct. 8 6 Oct. 15 7 Oct. 22 8 Oct. 29 9 Nov. 5 vs. Miami Dolphins (Germany) 10 Nov. 12 11 Nov. 19 12 Nov. 26 13 Dec. 3 at Green Bay Packers 8:20 NBC 14 Dec. 10 15 Dec. 17 16 Dec. 24 vs. Las Vegas Raiders (Nick) 17 Jan. 31 at Cincinnati Bengals 18 Jan. 6 or 7

Primetime games

Week 1: SNF vs. Detroit Lions

Week 13: SNF at Green Bay Packers

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 11.5 (-140/+120)

Division winner: -165

Conference winner: +330

Super Bowl odds: +600

2023 SOS ranks: 3rd