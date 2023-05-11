 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Raiders schedule for 2023 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL released the Las Vegas Raiders schedule on Thursday. We break it down, including a full list of games, prime-time matchups, and strength of schedule.

By Gabriel Santiago
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 04: Wide receiver Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders celebrates with center Andre James #68, running back Josh Jacobs #28 and wide receiver Keelan Cole #84 after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images

The NFL announced the complete 2023 schedule on Thursday, and the Las Vegas Raiders are officially set to kick off their 2023 season against the Broncos. Their first divisional game will be in Week 1 against the Broncos at home.

Last year, Las Vegas went 6-11 to finish third in the AFC West, missing out on the postseason in the process. Overall, 2022-23 was a frustrating campaign for the Raiders—they did not win a game until Week 4 against the Denver Broncos. To worsen the sting, nine of their 11 losses last season were by a single score.

Since then, the Raiders have cut franchise leading passer, Derek Carr. In replacement, Las Vegas has signed quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a three-year deal worth up to $72.5 million, while also inking wide receiver Jakobi Meyers to a three-year, $21 million contract. Their most prominent draft picks were defensive end Tyree Wilson, acquired with the No. 7 overall pick, and tight end Michael Mayer, acquired with a trade up in the second round.

Below is the Raiders complete 2023 regular season schedule. All times listed are Eastern.

Las Vegas Raiders schedule 2023

Raiders 2023 Schedule

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel
Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel
1 Sep. 10 @ Broncos 4:25 p.m.
2 Sep. 17 @ Bills 1 p.m.
3 Sep. 24 vs. Steelers 8:20 p.m NBC
4 Oct. 1 @ Chargers 4:05 p.m.
5 Oct. 9 vs. Packers 8:15 p.m. ESPN
6 Oct. 15 vs. Patriots 4:05 p.m
7 Oct. 22 @ Bears 1 p.m.
8 Oct. 29 @ Lions 8:15 p.m.
9 Nov. 5 vs. Giants 1 p.m.
10 Nov. 12 vs. Jets 8:20 p.m. NBC
11 Nov. 19 @ Dolphins 1 p.m.
12 Nov. 26 vs. Chiefs 4:25 p.m.
13 Dec. 3 BYE
14 Dec. 10 vs. Vikings 4:05 p.m.
15 Dec. 17 vs. Chargers 8:15 p.m. Amazon
16 Dec. 25 @ Chiefs 1 p.m. CBS/NICK
17 Jan. 31 @ Colts 1 p.m.
18 Jan. 6 or 7 vs. Broncos TBD

Primetime games

Week 3: SNF vs. Steelers
Week 5: TNF vs. Packers
Week 8: MNF vs. Lions
Week 10: SNF vs. Jets
Week 15: TNF vs. Chargers

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 7.5 (+120/-150)
Division winner: +1000
Conference winner: +3000
Super Bowl odds: +4000

Strength of schedule

2023 SOS rank: 5th

More From DraftKings Nation