Raiders schedule for 2023 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL announced the complete 2023 schedule on Thursday, and the Las Vegas Raiders are officially set to kick off their 2023 season against the Broncos. Their first divisional game will be in Week 1 against the Broncos at home.

Last year, Las Vegas went 6-11 to finish third in the AFC West, missing out on the postseason in the process. Overall, 2022-23 was a frustrating campaign for the Raiders—they did not win a game until Week 4 against the Denver Broncos. To worsen the sting, nine of their 11 losses last season were by a single score.

Since then, the Raiders have cut franchise leading passer, Derek Carr. In replacement, Las Vegas has signed quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a three-year deal worth up to $72.5 million, while also inking wide receiver Jakobi Meyers to a three-year, $21 million contract. Their most prominent draft picks were defensive end Tyree Wilson, acquired with the No. 7 overall pick, and tight end Michael Mayer, acquired with a trade up in the second round.

Below is the Raiders complete 2023 regular season schedule. All times listed are Eastern.

Las Vegas Raiders schedule 2023

Raiders 2023 Schedule Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 10 @ Broncos 4:25 p.m. 2 Sep. 17 @ Bills 1 p.m. 3 Sep. 24 vs. Steelers 8:20 p.m NBC 4 Oct. 1 @ Chargers 4:05 p.m. 5 Oct. 9 vs. Packers 8:15 p.m. ESPN 6 Oct. 15 vs. Patriots 4:05 p.m 7 Oct. 22 @ Bears 1 p.m. 8 Oct. 29 @ Lions 8:15 p.m. 9 Nov. 5 vs. Giants 1 p.m. 10 Nov. 12 vs. Jets 8:20 p.m. NBC 11 Nov. 19 @ Dolphins 1 p.m. 12 Nov. 26 vs. Chiefs 4:25 p.m. 13 Dec. 3 BYE 14 Dec. 10 vs. Vikings 4:05 p.m. 15 Dec. 17 vs. Chargers 8:15 p.m. Amazon 16 Dec. 25 @ Chiefs 1 p.m. CBS/NICK 17 Jan. 31 @ Colts 1 p.m. 18 Jan. 6 or 7 vs. Broncos TBD

Primetime games

Week 3: SNF vs. Steelers

Week 5: TNF vs. Packers

Week 8: MNF vs. Lions

Week 10: SNF vs. Jets

Week 15: TNF vs. Chargers

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 7.5 (+120/-150)

Division winner: +1000

Conference winner: +3000

Super Bowl odds: +4000

2023 SOS rank: 5th