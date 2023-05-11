 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Patriots schedule for 2023 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL released the New England Patriots schedule on Thursday. We break it down, including a full list of games, prime-time matchups, and strength of schedule.

By Ryan Sanders
Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots reacts after calling a timeout during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

The NFL announced the complete 2023 schedule on Thursday, and the New England Patriots are officially set to kick off their 2023 season at home against the Philadelphia Eagles at 4:25 p.m. ET. Their first divisional game will be in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins at home.

The Patriots will hope to improve next season after failing to qualify for the playoffs in 2022. They finished third in the AFC East with an 8-9 record, and finished ninth overall in the AFC. Since their last Super Bowl win 2019, they’ve lost in the Wild Card round twice and missed out on the postseason altogether twice as well.

They’ve done work in the offseason to bolster their offense by signing the likes of TE Mike Gesicki and WR JuJu Smith-Schuster in free agency. The Patriots did not make a big splash in the draft, but they were plenty busy, finishing the weekend with 12 draft picks. Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez led the way, and they had nine picks on the final day.

Below is the Patriots complete 2023 regular season schedule. All times listed are Eastern.

New England Patriots schedule 2023

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel
1 Sep. 10 vs. Eagles 4:25 p.m. CBS
2 Sep. 17 vs. Dolphins (SNF) 8:20 p.m. NBC
3 Sep. 24 @ Jets 1 p.m. CBS
4 Oct. 1 @ Cowboys 4:25 p.m. Fox
5 Oct. 8 vs. Saints 1 p.m. CBS
6 Oct. 15 @ Raiders 4:05 p.m. CBS
7 Oct. 22 vs. Bills 1 p.m. CBS
8 Oct. 29 @ Dolphins 1 p.m. CBS
9 Nov. 5 vs. Commanders 1 p.m. Fox
10 Nov. 12 vs. Colts (Germany) 9:30 a.m. NFL
11 Nov. 19 BYE
12 Nov. 26 @ Giants 1 p.m. Fox
13 Dec. 3 vs. Chargers 1 p.m. CBS
14 Dec. 7 @ Steelers (TNF) 8:15 p.m. Amazon
15 Dec. 18 vs. Chiefs (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN
16 Dec. 24 @ Broncos (SNF) 8:15 p.m. NFL
17 Jan. 31 @ Bills 1 p.m. CBS
18 Jan. 6 or 7 vs. Jets TBD TBD

Primetime games

Week 2: SNF vs. Dolphins
Week 14: TNF @ Steelers
Week 15: MNF vs. Chiefs
Week 16: SNF @ Broncos

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 7.5 (-120/+100)
Division winner: +800
Conference winner: +3000
Super Bowl odds: +6000

Strength of schedule

2023 SOS rank: 1

