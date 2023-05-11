Patriots schedule for 2023 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL announced the complete 2023 schedule on Thursday, and the New England Patriots are officially set to kick off their 2023 season at home against the Philadelphia Eagles at 4:25 p.m. ET. Their first divisional game will be in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins at home.

The Patriots will hope to improve next season after failing to qualify for the playoffs in 2022. They finished third in the AFC East with an 8-9 record, and finished ninth overall in the AFC. Since their last Super Bowl win 2019, they’ve lost in the Wild Card round twice and missed out on the postseason altogether twice as well.

They’ve done work in the offseason to bolster their offense by signing the likes of TE Mike Gesicki and WR JuJu Smith-Schuster in free agency. The Patriots did not make a big splash in the draft, but they were plenty busy, finishing the weekend with 12 draft picks. Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez led the way, and they had nine picks on the final day.

Below is the Patriots complete 2023 regular season schedule. All times listed are Eastern.

New England Patriots schedule 2023

Patriots 2023 Schedule Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 10 vs. Eagles 4:25 p.m. CBS 2 Sep. 17 vs. Dolphins (SNF) 8:20 p.m. NBC 3 Sep. 24 @ Jets 1 p.m. CBS 4 Oct. 1 @ Cowboys 4:25 p.m. Fox 5 Oct. 8 vs. Saints 1 p.m. CBS 6 Oct. 15 @ Raiders 4:05 p.m. CBS 7 Oct. 22 vs. Bills 1 p.m. CBS 8 Oct. 29 @ Dolphins 1 p.m. CBS 9 Nov. 5 vs. Commanders 1 p.m. Fox 10 Nov. 12 vs. Colts (Germany) 9:30 a.m. NFL 11 Nov. 19 BYE 12 Nov. 26 @ Giants 1 p.m. Fox 13 Dec. 3 vs. Chargers 1 p.m. CBS 14 Dec. 7 @ Steelers (TNF) 8:15 p.m. Amazon 15 Dec. 18 vs. Chiefs (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN 16 Dec. 24 @ Broncos (SNF) 8:15 p.m. NFL 17 Jan. 31 @ Bills 1 p.m. CBS 18 Jan. 6 or 7 vs. Jets TBD TBD

Primetime games

Week 2: SNF vs. Dolphins

Week 14: TNF @ Steelers

Week 15: MNF vs. Chiefs

Week 16: SNF @ Broncos

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 7.5 (-120/+100)

Division winner: +800

Conference winner: +3000

Super Bowl odds: +6000

2023 SOS rank: 1