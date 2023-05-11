Rams schedule for 2023 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL announced the complete 2023 schedule on Thursday, and the Los Angeles Rams are officially set to kick off their 2023 season on the road against the Seattle Seahawks at 4:25 p.m. ET.

The Rams had plenty of issues the year after winning the Super Bowl, finishing the 2022 season with a 5-12 record. Matthew Stafford was limited to just nine games dealing with multiple injuries, though he is expected to not have any limitations going forward.

Los Angeles has been very quiet in free agency this offseason with its biggest move being re-signing guard Coleman Shelton. They did’t have a first round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but did add guard Steve Avila, defensive end Byron Young, and defensive tackle Kobie Turner on day two. They were busiest on day three, with ten picks after various trades.

Below is the Rams complete 2023 regular season schedule. All times listed are Eastern.

Rams 2023 Schedule Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 10 @ Seahawks 4:25 p.m. Fox 2 Sep. 17 vs. 49ers 4:05 p.m. Fox 3 Sep. 25 @ Bengals (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN 4 Oct. 1 @ Colts 1 p.m. Fox 5 Oct. 8 vs. Eagles 4:05 p.m. Fox 6 Oct. 15 vs. Cardinals 4:25 p.m. Fox 7 Oct. 22 vs. Steelers 4:05 p.m. Fox 8 Oct. 29 @ Cowboys 1 p.m. Fox 9 Nov. 5 @ Packers 1 p.m. Fox 10 Nov. 12 BYE 11 Nov. 19 vs. Seahawks 4:25 p.m. CBS 12 Nov. 26 @ Cardinals 4:05 p.m. Fox 13 Dec. 3 vs. Browns 4:25 p.m. Fox 14 Dec. 10 @ Ravens 1 p.m. Fox 15 Dec. 17 vs. Commanders 4:05 p.m. CBS 16 Dec. 21 vs. Saints 8:15 p.m. Amazon 17 Jan. 31 @ Giants 1 p.m. Fox 18 Jan. 6 or 7 @ 49ers TBD

Primetime games

Week 3: MNF @ Bengals

Week 16: TNF vs. Saints

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 7.5 (+125/-145)

Division winner: +600

Conference winner: +3500

Super Bowl odds: +6500

2023 SOS rank: 17th