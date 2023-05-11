 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dolphins schedule for 2023 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL released the Miami Dolphins schedule on Thursday. We break it down, including a full list of games, prime-time matchups, and strength of schedule.

By Erik Buchinger
The NFL announced the complete 2023 schedule on Thursday, and the Miami Dolphins are officially set to kick off their 2023 season against the Chargers. Their first divisional game will be in Week 2 against the Patriots on the road.

The Dolphins have been quietly consistent over the last few seasons with three straight years of finishing above .500. Miami went 9-8 last season and made it to the playoffs before a loss to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card round. Tua Tagovailoa dealt with multiple scary injuries, and it will interesting to see how he bounces back in 2023.

The Dolphins made one major move this offseason when they traded a third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long to the Rams for cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Otherwise, it’s been a quiet offseason. Their biggest free agency addition was former Tennessee Titans linebacker David Long. In the 2023 NFL Draft, they were stripped of their first-round pick, and their most notable addition was cornerback Cam Smith in the back half of the second round.

Below is the Dolphins' complete 2023 regular season schedule. All times listed are Eastern.

Miami Dolphins schedule 2023

Dolphins 2023 Schedule

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel
1 Sep. 10 @ Chargers 4:25 p.m. CBS
2 Sep. 17 @ Patriots (SNF) 8:20 p.m. NBC
3 Sep. 24 vs. Broncos 1 p.m. CBS
4 Oct. 1 @ Bills 1 p.m. CBS
5 Oct. 8 vs. Giants 1 p.m. FOX
6 Oct. 15 vs. Panthers 1 p.m. CBS
7 Oct. 22 @ Eagles (SNF) 8:20 p.m. NBC
8 Oct. 29 vs. Patriots 1 p.m. CBS
9 Nov. 5 vs. Chiefs 9:30 a.m. NFLN
10 Nov. 12 BYE
11 Nov. 19 Vs. Raiders 1 p.m. CBS
12 Nov. 24 @ Jets 3 p.m. PRIME
13 Dec. 3 @ Commanders 1 p.m. FOX
14 Dec. 11 vs. Titans (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN
15 Dec. 17 vs. Jets 1 p.m. CBS
16 Dec. 24 vs. Cowboys 4:25 p.m. FOX
17 Jan. 31 @ Ravens 1 p.m. CBS
18 Jan. 6 or 7 vs. Bills TBD TBD

Primetime games

Week 2: SNF vs. Patriots
Week 7: SNF vs. Eagles
Week 13: MNF vs. Titans

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 9.5 (+100/-120)
Division winner: +310
Conference winner: +1200
Super Bowl odds: +2000

Strength of schedule

2023 SOS rank: 1st

