Dolphins schedule for 2023 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL announced the complete 2023 schedule on Thursday, and the Miami Dolphins are officially set to kick off their 2023 season against the Chargers. Their first divisional game will be in Week 2 against the Patriots on the road.

The Dolphins have been quietly consistent over the last few seasons with three straight years of finishing above .500. Miami went 9-8 last season and made it to the playoffs before a loss to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card round. Tua Tagovailoa dealt with multiple scary injuries, and it will interesting to see how he bounces back in 2023.

The Dolphins made one major move this offseason when they traded a third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long to the Rams for cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Otherwise, it’s been a quiet offseason. Their biggest free agency addition was former Tennessee Titans linebacker David Long. In the 2023 NFL Draft, they were stripped of their first-round pick, and their most notable addition was cornerback Cam Smith in the back half of the second round.

Below is the Dolphins' complete 2023 regular season schedule. All times listed are Eastern.

Miami Dolphins schedule 2023

Dolphins 2023 Schedule Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 10 @ Chargers 4:25 p.m. CBS 2 Sep. 17 @ Patriots (SNF) 8:20 p.m. NBC 3 Sep. 24 vs. Broncos 1 p.m. CBS 4 Oct. 1 @ Bills 1 p.m. CBS 5 Oct. 8 vs. Giants 1 p.m. FOX 6 Oct. 15 vs. Panthers 1 p.m. CBS 7 Oct. 22 @ Eagles (SNF) 8:20 p.m. NBC 8 Oct. 29 vs. Patriots 1 p.m. CBS 9 Nov. 5 vs. Chiefs 9:30 a.m. NFLN 10 Nov. 12 BYE 11 Nov. 19 Vs. Raiders 1 p.m. CBS 12 Nov. 24 @ Jets 3 p.m. PRIME 13 Dec. 3 @ Commanders 1 p.m. FOX 14 Dec. 11 vs. Titans (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN 15 Dec. 17 vs. Jets 1 p.m. CBS 16 Dec. 24 vs. Cowboys 4:25 p.m. FOX 17 Jan. 31 @ Ravens 1 p.m. CBS 18 Jan. 6 or 7 vs. Bills TBD TBD

Primetime games

Week 2: SNF vs. Patriots

Week 7: SNF vs. Eagles

Week 13: MNF vs. Titans

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 9.5 (+100/-120)

Division winner: +310

Conference winner: +1200

Super Bowl odds: +2000

2023 SOS rank: 1st