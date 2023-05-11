Vikings schedule for 2023 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL announced the complete 2023 schedule on Thursday, and the Minnesota Vikings are officially set to kick off their 2023 season against the Buccaneers. Their first divisional game will be in Week 6 against the Bears on the road.

In 2022, the Vikings ran away with the NFC North division while finishing the regular season with a 13-4 record. Minnesota then lost at home to the New York Giants in the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs.

Despite the overall success in the regular season, Minnesota ranked 28th in scoring defense and 31st in pass defense last season. Defensive coordinator Ed Donatell was promptly fired at the conclusion of the season and former Miami Dolphins head coach — Brian Flores — will take his place.

The Vikings have made their share of offseason roster moves as well. Minnesota signed CB Byron Murphy and DE Marcus Davenport while choosing to not bring back players like CB Patrick Peterson, WR Adam Thielen, and LB Eric Kendricks.

Minnesota filled some of those holes in the 2023 NFL Draft by selecting wide receiver Jordan Addison in the first round and cornerback Mekhi Blackmon on the third round.

Below is the Vikings' complete 2023 regular season schedule. All times listed are Eastern.

Vikings schedule 2023

Vikings 2023 Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 10 vs. Buccaneers 1 p.m. CBS 2 Sep. 17 @ Eagles (TNF) 8:15 p.m. PRIME 3 Sep. 24 vs. Chargers 1 p.m. FOX 4 Oct. 1 @ Panthers 1 p.m. FOX 5 Oct. 8 vs. Chiefs 4:25 p.m. CBS 6 Oct. 15 @ Bears 1 p.m. FOX 7 Oct. 23 vs. 49ers (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN 8 Oct. 29 @ Packers 1 p.m. FOX 9 Nov. 5 @ Falcons 1 p.m. FOX 10 Nov. 12 vs. Saints 1 p.m. FOX 11 Nov. 19 @ Broncos (SNF) 8:15 p.m. NBC 12 Nov. 26 vs. Bears (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN 13 Dec. 3 BYE 14 Dec. 10 @ Raiders 4:05 p.m. FOX 15 Dec. 17 @ Bengals TBD TBD 16 Dec. 24 vs. Lions 1 p.m. FOX 17 Dec. 31 vs. Packers (SNF) 8:20 p.m. NBC 18 Jan. 6 or 7 @ Lions TBD TBD

Primetime games

Week 2: TNF vs. Eagles

Week 7: MNF vs. 49ers

Week 11: SNF vs. Broncos

Week 12: MNF vs. Bears

Week 17: SNF vs. Packers

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 8.5 (-120/+100)

Division winner: +350

Conference winner: +1900

Super Bowl odds: +4500

2023 SOS rank: 6th