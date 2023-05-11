Saints schedule for 2023 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL announced the complete 2023 schedule on Thursday, and the New Orleans Saints are officially set to kick off their 2023 season against the Titans. Their first divisional game will be in Week 2 against the Panthers on the road.

The Saints missed out on the postseason for the second time in a row after finishing third in the NFC South with a record of 7-10. They’ve had a fairly busy and productive offseason, most notably signing quarterback Derek Carr to a four-year, $150 million contract after he spent nine seasons with the Raiders. Carr will reunite with former Raiders coach Dennis Allen as the Saints will hope Carr will be the offensive boost they’ve been looking for. They had seven picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, and their most likely impact pick is first-round defensive tackle Bryan Bresee.

Below is the Saints' complete 2023 regular season schedule. All times listed are Eastern.

New Orleans Saints schedule 2023

Saints 2023 Schedule Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 10 vs. Titans 1 p.m. CBS 2 Sep. 17 @ Panthers (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN 3 Sep. 24 @ Packers 1 p.m. FOX 4 Oct. 1 vs. Buccaneers 1 p.m. CBS 5 Oct. 8 @ Patriots 1 p.m. CBS 6 Oct. 15 @ Texans 1 p.m. FOX 7 Oct. 19 vs. Jaguars (TNF) 8:15 p.m. PRIME 8 Oct. 29 @ Colts 1 p.m. FOX 9 Nov. 5 vs. Bears 1 p.m. CBS 10 Nov. 12 @ Vikings 1 p.m. FOX 11 Nov. 19 BYE 12 Nov. 26 @ Falcons 1 p.m. FOX 13 Dec. 3 vs. Lions 1 p.m. FOX 14 Dec. 10 vs. Panthers 1 p.m. FOX 15 Dec. 17 vs. Giants 1 p.m. FOX 16 Dec. 21 @ Rams (TNF) 8:15 p.m. PRIME 17 Jan. 31 @ Buccaneers 1 p.m. FOX 18 Jan. 6 or 7 vs. Falcons TBD TBD

Primetime games

Week 2: MNF vs. Panthers

Week 7: TNF vs. Jaguars

Week 16: TNF vs. Rams

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 9.5 (+105/-125)

Division winner: +110

Conference winner: +1400

Super Bowl odds: +3500

2023 SOS rank: 31st