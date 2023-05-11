Saints schedule for 2023 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL announced the complete 2023 schedule on Thursday, and the New Orleans Saints are officially set to kick off their 2023 season against the Titans. Their first divisional game will be in Week 2 against the Panthers on the road.
The Saints missed out on the postseason for the second time in a row after finishing third in the NFC South with a record of 7-10. They’ve had a fairly busy and productive offseason, most notably signing quarterback Derek Carr to a four-year, $150 million contract after he spent nine seasons with the Raiders. Carr will reunite with former Raiders coach Dennis Allen as the Saints will hope Carr will be the offensive boost they’ve been looking for. They had seven picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, and their most likely impact pick is first-round defensive tackle Bryan Bresee.
Below is the Saints' complete 2023 regular season schedule. All times listed are Eastern.
New Orleans Saints schedule 2023
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV Channel
|1
|Sep. 10
|vs. Titans
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|2
|Sep. 17
|@ Panthers (MNF)
|8:15 p.m.
|ESPN
|3
|Sep. 24
|@ Packers
|1 p.m.
|FOX
|4
|Oct. 1
|vs. Buccaneers
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|5
|Oct. 8
|@ Patriots
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|6
|Oct. 15
|@ Texans
|1 p.m.
|FOX
|7
|Oct. 19
|vs. Jaguars (TNF)
|8:15 p.m.
|PRIME
|8
|Oct. 29
|@ Colts
|1 p.m.
|FOX
|9
|Nov. 5
|vs. Bears
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|10
|Nov. 12
|@ Vikings
|1 p.m.
|FOX
|11
|Nov. 19
|BYE
|12
|Nov. 26
|@ Falcons
|1 p.m.
|FOX
|13
|Dec. 3
|vs. Lions
|1 p.m.
|FOX
|14
|Dec. 10
|vs. Panthers
|1 p.m.
|FOX
|15
|Dec. 17
|vs. Giants
|1 p.m.
|FOX
|16
|Dec. 21
|@ Rams (TNF)
|8:15 p.m.
|PRIME
|17
|Jan. 31
|@ Buccaneers
|1 p.m.
|FOX
|18
|Jan. 6 or 7
|vs. Falcons
|TBD
|TBD
Primetime games
Week 2: MNF vs. Panthers
Week 7: TNF vs. Jaguars
Week 16: TNF vs. Rams
Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook
Win total, over/under: 9.5 (+105/-125)
Division winner: +110
Conference winner: +1400
Super Bowl odds: +3500
Strength of schedule
2023 SOS rank: 31st