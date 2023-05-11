 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saints schedule for 2023 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL released the New Orleans Saints schedule on Thursday. We break it down, including a full list of games, prime-time matchups, and strength of schedule.

By Ryan Sanders
Head coach Dennis Allen (L) and Quarterback Derek Carr of the New Orleans Saints speak to members of the media after signing a four-year contract with the Saints at New Orleans Saints Indoor Practice Facility on March 11, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The NFL announced the complete 2023 schedule on Thursday, and the New Orleans Saints are officially set to kick off their 2023 season against the Titans. Their first divisional game will be in Week 2 against the Panthers on the road.

The Saints missed out on the postseason for the second time in a row after finishing third in the NFC South with a record of 7-10. They’ve had a fairly busy and productive offseason, most notably signing quarterback Derek Carr to a four-year, $150 million contract after he spent nine seasons with the Raiders. Carr will reunite with former Raiders coach Dennis Allen as the Saints will hope Carr will be the offensive boost they’ve been looking for. They had seven picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, and their most likely impact pick is first-round defensive tackle Bryan Bresee.

Below is the Saints' complete 2023 regular season schedule. All times listed are Eastern.

New Orleans Saints schedule 2023

Saints 2023 Schedule

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel
1 Sep. 10 vs. Titans 1 p.m. CBS
2 Sep. 17 @ Panthers (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN
3 Sep. 24 @ Packers 1 p.m. FOX
4 Oct. 1 vs. Buccaneers 1 p.m. CBS
5 Oct. 8 @ Patriots 1 p.m. CBS
6 Oct. 15 @ Texans 1 p.m. FOX
7 Oct. 19 vs. Jaguars (TNF) 8:15 p.m. PRIME
8 Oct. 29 @ Colts 1 p.m. FOX
9 Nov. 5 vs. Bears 1 p.m. CBS
10 Nov. 12 @ Vikings 1 p.m. FOX
11 Nov. 19 BYE
12 Nov. 26 @ Falcons 1 p.m. FOX
13 Dec. 3 vs. Lions 1 p.m. FOX
14 Dec. 10 vs. Panthers 1 p.m. FOX
15 Dec. 17 vs. Giants 1 p.m. FOX
16 Dec. 21 @ Rams (TNF) 8:15 p.m. PRIME
17 Jan. 31 @ Buccaneers 1 p.m. FOX
18 Jan. 6 or 7 vs. Falcons TBD TBD

Primetime games

Week 2: MNF vs. Panthers
Week 7: TNF vs. Jaguars
Week 16: TNF vs. Rams

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 9.5 (+105/-125)
Division winner: +110
Conference winner: +1400
Super Bowl odds: +3500

Strength of schedule

2023 SOS rank: 31st

