Giants schedule for 2023 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL released the New York Giants schedule on Thursday. We break it down, including a full list of games, prime-time matchups, and strength of schedule.

By Erik Buchinger
NFC Divisional Playoffs - New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The NFL will announce the complete 2023 schedule on Thursday night, but we do have a leak of the schedule, and the New York Giants are officially set to kick off their 2023 season against the Dallas Cowboys at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Football. This will also be their first divisional game, and they will be at home for the opener.

The Giants reached the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and won a game before getting crushed by the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC divisional round. A postseason appearance in Year 1 of the Brian Daboll era should be considered a success as the franchise looks for more this fall.

The Giants’ biggest splash during the free agency period was landing former Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke to a four-year deal to upgrade the defense. They had seven picks in the 2023 NFL Draft and added cornerback Deonte Banks in the first round and center John Michael-Schmitz in the second round.

Below is the Giants complete 2023 regular season schedule, per New York Post. All times listed are Eastern.

New York Giants schedule 2023

Giants 2023 Schedule

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel
1 Sep. 10 vs. Cowboys 8:20 p.m. NBC
2 Sep. 17 @ Cardinals
3 Sep. 21 @ 49ers
4 Oct. 2 vs. Seahawks 8:15 p.m. ET ESPN
5 Oct. 8 @ Dolphins
6 Oct. 15 @ Bills
7 Oct. 22 @ Commanders
8 Oct. 29 vs. Jets
9 Nov. 5 @ Raiders
10 Nov. 12 @ Cowboys
11 Nov. 19 vs. Commanders
12 Nov. 26 vs. Patriots
13 Dec. 3 Bye
14 Dec. 11 vs. Packers 8:15 p.m. ABC
15 Dec. 17 @ Saints
16 Dec. 25 @ Eagles 4:30 p.m. FOX
17 Jan. 31 vs. Rams
18 Jan. 7 vs. Eagles

Primetime games

Week 1: SNF vs. Cowboys
Week 3: TNF vs. 49ers
Week 4: MNF vs. Seahawks
Week 14: MNF vs. Packers

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 8.5 (+120/-140)
Division winner: +550
Conference winner: +2200
Super Bowl odds: +5000

Strength of schedule

2023 SOS rank: 17th

