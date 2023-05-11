Giants schedule for 2023 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL will announce the complete 2023 schedule on Thursday night, but we do have a leak of the schedule, and the New York Giants are officially set to kick off their 2023 season against the Dallas Cowboys at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Football. This will also be their first divisional game, and they will be at home for the opener.

The Giants reached the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and won a game before getting crushed by the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC divisional round. A postseason appearance in Year 1 of the Brian Daboll era should be considered a success as the franchise looks for more this fall.

The Giants’ biggest splash during the free agency period was landing former Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke to a four-year deal to upgrade the defense. They had seven picks in the 2023 NFL Draft and added cornerback Deonte Banks in the first round and center John Michael-Schmitz in the second round.

Below is the Giants complete 2023 regular season schedule, per New York Post. All times listed are Eastern.

New York Giants schedule 2023

Giants 2023 Schedule Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 10 vs. Cowboys 8:20 p.m. NBC 2 Sep. 17 @ Cardinals 3 Sep. 21 @ 49ers 4 Oct. 2 vs. Seahawks 8:15 p.m. ET ESPN 5 Oct. 8 @ Dolphins 6 Oct. 15 @ Bills 7 Oct. 22 @ Commanders 8 Oct. 29 vs. Jets 9 Nov. 5 @ Raiders 10 Nov. 12 @ Cowboys 11 Nov. 19 vs. Commanders 12 Nov. 26 vs. Patriots 13 Dec. 3 Bye 14 Dec. 11 vs. Packers 8:15 p.m. ABC 15 Dec. 17 @ Saints 16 Dec. 25 @ Eagles 4:30 p.m. FOX 17 Jan. 31 vs. Rams 18 Jan. 7 vs. Eagles

Primetime games

Week 1: SNF vs. Cowboys

Week 3: TNF vs. 49ers

Week 4: MNF vs. Seahawks

Week 14: MNF vs. Packers

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 8.5 (+120/-140)

Division winner: +550

Conference winner: +2200

Super Bowl odds: +5000

2023 SOS rank: 17th