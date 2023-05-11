Jets schedule for 2023 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL announced the complete 2023 schedule on Thursday, and the New York Jets are officially set to kick off their 2023 season against the Buffalo Bills at 8:15 p.m. ET for Monday Night Football.
The Jets haven’t played in a playoff game since 2010 as they finished with a 7-10 record last season and fell short once again. They made their biggest addition ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, when they finally completed a trade for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. They added some of his old Packers pass catchers in Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb, but it’s all about Rodgers heading into OTAs and minicamp. They added edge rusher Will McDonald in the first-round of the 2023 NFL Draft and acquired a center of the future in the second round when they picked Joe Tippman. They finished the draft with five picks on day three.
Below is the Jets complete 2023 regular season schedule. All times listed are Eastern.
NY Jets schedule 2023
Jets 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV Channel
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV Channel
|1
|Sep. 11
|vs. Bills (MNF)
|8:15 p.m.
|ESPN
|2
|Sep. 17
|@ Cowboys
|4:25 p.m.
|CBS
|3
|Sep. 24
|vs. Patriots
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|4
|Oct. 1
|vs. Chiefs (SNF)
|8:20 p.m.
|NBC
|5
|Oct. 8
|@ Broncos
|4:25 p.m.
|CBS
|6
|Oct. 15
|vs. Eagles
|4:25 p.m.
|FOX
|7
|Oct. 22
|BYE
|8
|Oct. 29
|@ Giants
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|9
|Nov. 6
|vs. Chargers (MNF)
|8:15 p.m.
|ESPN
|10
|Nov. 12
|@ Raiders (SNF)
|8:20 p.m.
|NBC
|11
|Nov. 19
|@ Bills
|4:25 p.m
|CBS
|12
|Nov. 24
|vs. Dolphins
|3 p.m.
|Amazon
|13
|Dec. 3
|vs. Falcons
|1 p.m.
|FOX
|14
|Dec. 10
|vs. Texans
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|15
|Dec. 17
|@ Dolphins
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|16
|Dec. 24
|vs. Commanders
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|17
|Jan. 31
|@ Browns (TNF)
|8:15 p.m.
|Amazon
|18
|Jan. 6 or 7
|@ Patriots
|TBD
Primetime games
Week 1: MNF vs. Bills
Week 4: SNF vs. Chiefs
Week 9: MNF vs. Chargers
Week 10: SNF @ Raiders
Week 17: TNF @ Browns
Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook
Win total, over/under: 9.5 (-145/+125)
Division winner: +230
Conference winner: +900
Super Bowl odds: +1400
Strength of schedule
2023 SOS rank: 6th