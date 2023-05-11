Jets schedule for 2023 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL announced the complete 2023 schedule on Thursday, and the New York Jets are officially set to kick off their 2023 season against the Buffalo Bills at 8:15 p.m. ET for Monday Night Football.

The Jets haven’t played in a playoff game since 2010 as they finished with a 7-10 record last season and fell short once again. They made their biggest addition ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, when they finally completed a trade for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. They added some of his old Packers pass catchers in Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb, but it’s all about Rodgers heading into OTAs and minicamp. They added edge rusher Will McDonald in the first-round of the 2023 NFL Draft and acquired a center of the future in the second round when they picked Joe Tippman. They finished the draft with five picks on day three.

Below is the Jets complete 2023 regular season schedule. All times listed are Eastern.

NY Jets schedule 2023

Jets 2023 Schedule Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 11 vs. Bills (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN 2 Sep. 17 @ Cowboys 4:25 p.m. CBS 3 Sep. 24 vs. Patriots 1 p.m. CBS 4 Oct. 1 vs. Chiefs (SNF) 8:20 p.m. NBC 5 Oct. 8 @ Broncos 4:25 p.m. CBS 6 Oct. 15 vs. Eagles 4:25 p.m. FOX 7 Oct. 22 BYE 8 Oct. 29 @ Giants 1 p.m. CBS 9 Nov. 6 vs. Chargers (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN 10 Nov. 12 @ Raiders (SNF) 8:20 p.m. NBC 11 Nov. 19 @ Bills 4:25 p.m CBS 12 Nov. 24 vs. Dolphins 3 p.m. Amazon 13 Dec. 3 vs. Falcons 1 p.m. FOX 14 Dec. 10 vs. Texans 1 p.m. CBS 15 Dec. 17 @ Dolphins 1 p.m. CBS 16 Dec. 24 vs. Commanders 1 p.m. CBS 17 Jan. 31 @ Browns (TNF) 8:15 p.m. Amazon 18 Jan. 6 or 7 @ Patriots TBD

Primetime games

Week 1: MNF vs. Bills

Week 4: SNF vs. Chiefs

Week 9: MNF vs. Chargers

Week 10: SNF @ Raiders

Week 17: TNF @ Browns

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 9.5 (-145/+125)

Division winner: +230

Conference winner: +900

Super Bowl odds: +1400

2023 SOS rank: 6th