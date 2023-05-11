 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jets schedule for 2023 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL released the New York Jets schedule on Thursday. We break it down, including a full list of games, prime-time matchups, and strength of schedule.

By Erik Buchinger
New York Jets Introduce Quarterback Aaron Rodgers Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

The NFL announced the complete 2023 schedule on Thursday, and the New York Jets are officially set to kick off their 2023 season against the Buffalo Bills at 8:15 p.m. ET for Monday Night Football.

The Jets haven’t played in a playoff game since 2010 as they finished with a 7-10 record last season and fell short once again. They made their biggest addition ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, when they finally completed a trade for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. They added some of his old Packers pass catchers in Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb, but it’s all about Rodgers heading into OTAs and minicamp. They added edge rusher Will McDonald in the first-round of the 2023 NFL Draft and acquired a center of the future in the second round when they picked Joe Tippman. They finished the draft with five picks on day three.

Below is the Jets complete 2023 regular season schedule. All times listed are Eastern.

NY Jets schedule 2023

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel
1 Sep. 11 vs. Bills (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN
2 Sep. 17 @ Cowboys 4:25 p.m. CBS
3 Sep. 24 vs. Patriots 1 p.m. CBS
4 Oct. 1 vs. Chiefs (SNF) 8:20 p.m. NBC
5 Oct. 8 @ Broncos 4:25 p.m. CBS
6 Oct. 15 vs. Eagles 4:25 p.m. FOX
7 Oct. 22 BYE
8 Oct. 29 @ Giants 1 p.m. CBS
9 Nov. 6 vs. Chargers (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN
10 Nov. 12 @ Raiders (SNF) 8:20 p.m. NBC
11 Nov. 19 @ Bills 4:25 p.m CBS
12 Nov. 24 vs. Dolphins 3 p.m. Amazon
13 Dec. 3 vs. Falcons 1 p.m. FOX
14 Dec. 10 vs. Texans 1 p.m. CBS
15 Dec. 17 @ Dolphins 1 p.m. CBS
16 Dec. 24 vs. Commanders 1 p.m. CBS
17 Jan. 31 @ Browns (TNF) 8:15 p.m. Amazon
18 Jan. 6 or 7 @ Patriots TBD

Primetime games

Week 1: MNF vs. Bills
Week 4: SNF vs. Chiefs
Week 9: MNF vs. Chargers
Week 10: SNF @ Raiders
Week 17: TNF @ Browns

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 9.5 (-145/+125)
Division winner: +230
Conference winner: +900
Super Bowl odds: +1400

Strength of schedule

2023 SOS rank: 6th

