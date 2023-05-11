Eagles schedule for 2023 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL announced the complete 2023 schedule on Thursday, and the Philadelphia Eagles are officially set to kick off their 2023 season against the New England Patriots at 1 p.m. ET. Their first divisional game will be in Week 4 against the Washington Commanders at home.

The Eagles came close to winning it all in the second season of the Nick Sirianni era with a 38-35 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. Philadelphia rewarded Jalen Hurts with a big contract extension as the franchise looks to remain a contender in the NFC for years to come.

The Eagles lost quite a few key pieces including DT Javon Hargrave, T Andre Dillard, RB Miles Sanders, among others but re-signed CB James Bradberry, C Jason Kelce and DT Fletcher Cox. In the 2023 NFL Draft, they added a pair of Georgia defensive linemen in the first round, acquiring defensive tackle Jalen Carter and edge rusher Nolan Smith.

Below is the Eagles complete 2023 regular season schedule. All times listed are Eastern.

Philadelphia Eagles schedule 2023

Eagles 2023 schedule Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 10 @ Patriots 4:25 p.m. CBS 2 Sep. 14 vs. Vikings (TNF) 8:20 p.m. Amazon 3 Sep. 25 @ Buccaneers (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN 4 Oct. 1 vs. Commanders 1 p.m. FOX 5 Oct. 8 @ Rams 4:05 p.m. FOX 6 Oct. 15 @ Jets 4:25 p.m. FOX 7 Oct. 22 vs. Dolphins (SNF) 8:20 p.m. NBC 8 Oct. 29 @ Commanders 1 p.m. FOX 9 Nov. 5 vs. Cowboys 4:25 p.m. FOX 10 Nov. 12 BYE 11 Nov. 19 @ Chiefs (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN 12 Nov. 26 vs. Bills 4:25 p.m. CBS 13 Dec. 3 vs. 49ers 4:25 p.m. FOX 14 Dec. 10 @ Cowboys (SNF) 8:20 p.m. NBC 15 Dec. 17 @ Seahawks 4:25 p.m. FOX 16 Dec. 25 vs. Giants 4:30 p.m. FOX 17 Jan. 31 vs. Cardinals 1 p.m. FOX 18 Jan. 6 or 7 @ Giants TBD TBD

Primetime games

Week 2: TNF vs. Vikings

Week 3: MNF @ Buccaneers

Week 7: SNF vs. Dolphins

Week 11: MNF @ Chiefs

Week 14: SNF vs. Cowboys

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 10.5 (-150/+130)

Division winner: +105

Conference winner: +350

Super Bowl odds: +800

2023 SOS rank: 24th