Eagles schedule for 2023 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL announced the complete 2023 schedule on Thursday, and the Philadelphia Eagles are officially set to kick off their 2023 season against the New England Patriots at 1 p.m. ET. Their first divisional game will be in Week 4 against the Washington Commanders at home.
The Eagles came close to winning it all in the second season of the Nick Sirianni era with a 38-35 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. Philadelphia rewarded Jalen Hurts with a big contract extension as the franchise looks to remain a contender in the NFC for years to come.
The Eagles lost quite a few key pieces including DT Javon Hargrave, T Andre Dillard, RB Miles Sanders, among others but re-signed CB James Bradberry, C Jason Kelce and DT Fletcher Cox. In the 2023 NFL Draft, they added a pair of Georgia defensive linemen in the first round, acquiring defensive tackle Jalen Carter and edge rusher Nolan Smith.
Below is the Eagles complete 2023 regular season schedule. All times listed are Eastern.
Philadelphia Eagles schedule 2023
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV Channel
|1
|Sep. 10
|@ Patriots
|4:25 p.m.
|CBS
|2
|Sep. 14
|vs. Vikings (TNF)
|8:20 p.m.
|Amazon
|3
|Sep. 25
|@ Buccaneers (MNF)
|8:15 p.m.
|ESPN
|4
|Oct. 1
|vs. Commanders
|1 p.m.
|FOX
|5
|Oct. 8
|@ Rams
|4:05 p.m.
|FOX
|6
|Oct. 15
|@ Jets
|4:25 p.m.
|FOX
|7
|Oct. 22
|vs. Dolphins (SNF)
|8:20 p.m.
|NBC
|8
|Oct. 29
|@ Commanders
|1 p.m.
|FOX
|9
|Nov. 5
|vs. Cowboys
|4:25 p.m.
|FOX
|10
|Nov. 12
|BYE
|11
|Nov. 19
|@ Chiefs (MNF)
|8:15 p.m.
|ESPN
|12
|Nov. 26
|vs. Bills
|4:25 p.m.
|CBS
|13
|Dec. 3
|vs. 49ers
|4:25 p.m.
|FOX
|14
|Dec. 10
|@ Cowboys (SNF)
|8:20 p.m.
|NBC
|15
|Dec. 17
|@ Seahawks
|4:25 p.m.
|FOX
|16
|Dec. 25
|vs. Giants
|4:30 p.m.
|FOX
|17
|Jan. 31
|vs. Cardinals
|1 p.m.
|FOX
|18
|Jan. 6 or 7
|@ Giants
|TBD
|TBD
Primetime games
Week 2: TNF vs. Vikings
Week 3: MNF @ Buccaneers
Week 7: SNF vs. Dolphins
Week 11: MNF @ Chiefs
Week 14: SNF vs. Cowboys
Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook
Win total, over/under: 10.5 (-150/+130)
Division winner: +105
Conference winner: +350
Super Bowl odds: +800
Strength of schedule
2023 SOS rank: 24th