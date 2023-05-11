Steelers schedule for 2023 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL announced the complete 2023 schedule on Thursday, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are officially set to kick off their 2023 season against the San Francisco 49ers at home in Week 1. Their first divisional game will be in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns on MNF at home.

In 2022, the Steelers had a 9-8 record while finishing third in the AFC North. That wasn’t quite enough to make the postseason, but head coach Mike Tomlin still hasn’t posted a losing record in 15 years as Pittsburgh’s head coach.

The Steelers signed LB Cole Holcomb, G Isaac Seumalo, CB Patrick Peterson, and G Nate Herbig in the offseason. Even though CB Cameron Sutton left in free agency, Pittsburgh was able to re-sign DE Larry Ogunjobi and S Damontae Kazee. The Steelers were active in the 2023 NFL Draft, moving up in the first round to acquire offensive tackle Broderick Jones. They added hometown favorite Joey Porter, Jr. with the first pick of the second round.

Below is the Steelers complete 2023 regular season schedule. All times listed are Eastern.

Pittsburgh Steelers schedule 2023

Steelers 2023 Schedule Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 10 vs. 49ers 1 p.m. 2 Sep. 18 vs. Browns (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN 3 Sep. 24 @ Raiders (SNF) 8:20 p.m. NBC 4 Oct. 1 @ Texans 1 p.m. 5 Oct. 8 vs. Ravens 1 p.m. 6 Oct. 15 BYE 7 Oct. 22 @ Rams 4:05 p.m. 8 Oct. 29 vs. Jaguars 1 p.m. 9 Nov. 2 vs. Titans (TNF) 8:15 p.m. Amazon 10 Nov. 12 vs. Packers 1 p.m. CBS 11 Nov. 19 @ Browns 1 p.m. 12 Nov. 26 @ Bengals 1 p.m. 13 Dec. 3 vs Cardinals 1 p.m. 14 Dec. 7 vs. Patriots (TNF) 8:15 p.m. Amazon 15 Dec. 17 @ Colts 16 Dec. 24 vs. Bengals 4:25 p.m. 17 Jan. 31 @ Seahawks 4:05 p.m. 18 Jan. 6 or 7 @ Ravens TBD

Primetime games

Week 2: MNF vs. Browns

Week 3: SNF vs. Raiders

Week 9: TNF vs. Titans

Week 14: TNF vs. Patriots

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 8.5 (-130/+110)

Division winner: +425

Conference winner: +2000

Super Bowl odds: +5000

2023 SOS rank: 17th