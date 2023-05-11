49ers schedule for 2023 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL announced the complete 2023 schedule on Thursday, and the San Francisco 49ers are officially set to kick off their 2023 season against the Steelers at 1 p.m.. Their first divisional game will be in Week 2 against the Rams on the road at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Last season, San Francisco went 13-4 en route to winning the NFC West to earn a playoff berth. The 49ers defeated multiple arch rivals in the playoffs, besting the Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card round and the Dallas Cowboys in the Divisional Round. The 49ers then lost in the NFC Championship game for the second consecutive season, this time to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 49ers were busy in the offseason, signing defensive tackle Javon Hargrave to a four-year, $84 million deal, and defensive end Clelin Ferrell to a one-year, $2.5 million contract. They did not have picks in the first two rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft, but they were busy from the third round on. They traded up in the third round to pick safety Ji’Ayir Brown, and then added kicker Jake Moody and tight end Cameron Latu later in the round. Their most impactful day three pick could be fifth-round cornerback Darrell Luter.

Below is the 49ers complete 2023 regular season schedule. All times listed are Eastern.

49ers 2023 Schedule Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 10 @ Steelers 1 p.m. FOX 2 Sep. 17 @ Rams 4:05 p.m. FOX 3 Sep. 21 vs. Giants (TNF) 8:15 p.m. PRIME 4 Oct. 1 vs. Cardinals 4:25 p.m. FOX 5 Oct. 8 vs. Cowboys 8:20 p.m. NBC 6 Oct. 15 @ Browns 1 p.m. FOX 7 Oct. 23 @ Vikings (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN 8 Oct. 29 vs. Bengals 4:25 p.m. CBS 9 Nov. 5 BYE 10 Nov. 12 @ Jaguars 1 p.m. FOX 11 Nov. 19 vs. Buccaneers 4:05 p.m. FOX 12 Nov. 23 @ Seahawks (TNF) 8:20 p.m. NBC 13 Dec. 3 @ Eagles 4:25 p.m. FOX 14 Dec. 10 vs. Seahawks 4:05 p.m. FOX 15 Dec. 17 @ Cardinals 4:05 p.m. CBS 16 Dec. 25 @ Ravens (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ABC 17 Dec. 31 @ Commanders 1 p.m. FOX 18 Jan. 6 or 7 vs. Rams TBD TBD

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 11.5 (+120/-140)

Division winner: -150

Conference winner: +380

Super Bowl odds: +900

2023 SOS rank: 28th