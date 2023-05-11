Seahawks schedule for 2023 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL announced the complete 2023 schedule on Thursday, and the Seattle Seahawks are officially set to kick off their 2023 season against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, September 10 at 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox. The Seahawks benefit from opening up divisional play at home to begin the year.

The Seahawks finished 2nd in the NFC West last season with a 9-8 record, but they lost their Wild Card playoff game against the 49ers as their season came to an end. They haven’t made it past the Wild Card round since the 2019 season.

They re-signed QBs Geno Smith and Drew Lock, but they surprisingly did not address the position in the 2023 NFL Draft. They had two first-round picks and used them on cornerback Devon Witherspoon and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. They spent a second-round pick on running back Zach Charbonnet, beefing up a position that will likely see considerable rotation this season if everybody stays healthy.

Below is the Seahawks complete 2023 regular season schedule. All times listed are Eastern.

Seattle Seahawks schedule 2023

Seahawks 2023 Schedule Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 10 vs. Rams 4:25 p.m. Fox 2 Sep. 17 @ Lions 1 p.m. Fox 3 Sep. 24 vs. Panthers 4:05 p.m. CBS 4 Oct. 2 @ Giants (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN 5 Oct. 8 BYE 6 Oct. 15 @ Bengals 1 p.m. CBS 7 Oct. 22 vs. Cardinals 4:05 p.m. Fox 8 Oct. 29 vs. Browns 4:05 p.m. Fox 9 Nov. 5 @ Ravens 1 p.m. CBS 10 Nov. 12 vs. Commanders 4:25 p.m. Fox 11 Nov. 19 @ Rams 4:25 p.m. CBS 12 Nov. 23 vs. 49ers (Thanksgiving) 8:20 p.m. NBC 13 Nov. 30 @ Cowboys (TNF) 8:15 p.m. Amazon 14 Dec. 10 @ 49ers 4:05 p.m. Fox 15 Dec. 17 vs. Eagles 4:25 p.m. Fox 16 Dec. 24 @ Titans 1 p.m. CBS 17 Jan. 31 vs. Steelers 4:05 p.m. Fox 18 Jan. 6 or 7 @ Cardinals TBD TBD

Primetime games

Week 4: MNF vs. Giants

Week 13: TNF vs. Cowboys

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 8.5 (-130/+110)

Division winner: +225

Conference winner: +1200

Super Bowl odds: +3000

2023 SOS rank: 21st