 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Seahawks schedule for 2023 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL released the Seattle Seahawks schedule on Thursday. We break it down, including a full list of games, prime-time matchups, and strength of schedule.

By Ryan Sanders
Geno Smith #7 of the Seattle Seahawks talks with head coach Pete Carroll in between plays against the New York Jets during the second half of the game at Lumen Field on January 1, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images

The NFL announced the complete 2023 schedule on Thursday, and the Seattle Seahawks are officially set to kick off their 2023 season against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, September 10 at 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox. The Seahawks benefit from opening up divisional play at home to begin the year.

The Seahawks finished 2nd in the NFC West last season with a 9-8 record, but they lost their Wild Card playoff game against the 49ers as their season came to an end. They haven’t made it past the Wild Card round since the 2019 season.

They re-signed QBs Geno Smith and Drew Lock, but they surprisingly did not address the position in the 2023 NFL Draft. They had two first-round picks and used them on cornerback Devon Witherspoon and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. They spent a second-round pick on running back Zach Charbonnet, beefing up a position that will likely see considerable rotation this season if everybody stays healthy.

Below is the Seahawks complete 2023 regular season schedule. All times listed are Eastern.

Seattle Seahawks schedule 2023

Seahawks 2023 Schedule

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel
Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel
1 Sep. 10 vs. Rams 4:25 p.m. Fox
2 Sep. 17 @ Lions 1 p.m. Fox
3 Sep. 24 vs. Panthers 4:05 p.m. CBS
4 Oct. 2 @ Giants (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN
5 Oct. 8 BYE
6 Oct. 15 @ Bengals 1 p.m. CBS
7 Oct. 22 vs. Cardinals 4:05 p.m. Fox
8 Oct. 29 vs. Browns 4:05 p.m. Fox
9 Nov. 5 @ Ravens 1 p.m. CBS
10 Nov. 12 vs. Commanders 4:25 p.m. Fox
11 Nov. 19 @ Rams 4:25 p.m. CBS
12 Nov. 23 vs. 49ers (Thanksgiving) 8:20 p.m. NBC
13 Nov. 30 @ Cowboys (TNF) 8:15 p.m. Amazon
14 Dec. 10 @ 49ers 4:05 p.m. Fox
15 Dec. 17 vs. Eagles 4:25 p.m. Fox
16 Dec. 24 @ Titans 1 p.m. CBS
17 Jan. 31 vs. Steelers 4:05 p.m. Fox
18 Jan. 6 or 7 @ Cardinals TBD TBD

Primetime games

Week 4: MNF vs. Giants
Week 13: TNF vs. Cowboys

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 8.5 (-130/+110)
Division winner: +225
Conference winner: +1200
Super Bowl odds: +3000

Strength of schedule

2023 SOS rank: 21st

More From DraftKings Nation