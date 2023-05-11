 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Buccaneers schedule for 2023 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL released the Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule on Thursday. We break it down, including a full list of games, prime-time matchups, and strength of schedule.

By Ryan Sanders
Tampa Bay Buccaneers newly signed Quarterback Baker Mayfield addresses the media on March 20, 2023 at AdventHealth Training Center in Tampa,FL. Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NFL announced the complete 2023 schedule on Thursday, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are officially set to kick off their 2023 season against the TEAM at TIME. Their first divisional game will be in Week XX against the TEAM at home/on the road.

The Bucs managed to finish first in the NFC South even with an 8-9 record last season, though they lost to the Cowboys in their Wild Card game with a 31-14 score. Tom Brady announced his retirement (again) following the season’s conclusion, and the Bucs wasted no time in going out to pick up a replacement in Baker Mayfield. He’s been inconsistent throughout his career, but offers some upside when paired with receivers Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Russell Gage.

Tampa came away with eight selections by the end of the 2023 NFL Draft. They added defensive tackle Calijah Kancey in the first round and offensive tackle Cody Mauch in the second round.

Below is the Bucs complete 2023 regular season schedule. All times listed are Eastern.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule 2023

Buccaneers 2023

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel
Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel
1 Sep. 10 @ Vikings 1 p.m. CBS
2 Sep. 17 vs. Bears 1 p.m. FOX
3 Sep. 25 vs. Eagles (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN
4 Oct. 1 @ Saints 1 p.m. FOX
5 Oct. 8 BYE
6 Oct. 15 vs. Lions 1 p.m. FOX
7 Oct. 22 vs. Falcons 1 p.m. FOX
8 Oct. 26 @ Bills (TNF) 8:20 p.m. PRIME
9 Nov. 5 @ Texans 1 p.m. CBS
10 Nov. 12 vs. Titans 1 p.m. CBS
11 Nov. 19 @ 49ers 4:05 p.m. FOX
12 Nov. 26 @ Colts 1 p.m. CBS
13 Dec. 3 vs. Panthers 1 p.m. CBS
14 Dec. 10 @ Falcons 1 p.m. CBS
15 Dec. 17 @ Packers 1 p.m. FOX
16 Dec. 24 vs. Jaguars 4:05 p.m. CBS
17 Jan. 31 vs. Saints 1 p.m. FOX
18 Jan. 6 or 7 @ Panthers TBD TBD

Primetime games

Week 3: MNF vs. Eagles
Week 8: TNF vs. Bills

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 6.5 (+110/-130)
Division winner: +900
Conference winner: +4500
Super Bowl odds: +7500

Strength of schedule

2023 SOS rank: 14th

More From DraftKings Nation