Buccaneers schedule for 2023 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL announced the complete 2023 schedule on Thursday, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are officially set to kick off their 2023 season against the TEAM at TIME. Their first divisional game will be in Week XX against the TEAM at home/on the road.

The Bucs managed to finish first in the NFC South even with an 8-9 record last season, though they lost to the Cowboys in their Wild Card game with a 31-14 score. Tom Brady announced his retirement (again) following the season’s conclusion, and the Bucs wasted no time in going out to pick up a replacement in Baker Mayfield. He’s been inconsistent throughout his career, but offers some upside when paired with receivers Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Russell Gage.

Tampa came away with eight selections by the end of the 2023 NFL Draft. They added defensive tackle Calijah Kancey in the first round and offensive tackle Cody Mauch in the second round.

Below is the Bucs complete 2023 regular season schedule. All times listed are Eastern.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule 2023

Buccaneers 2023 Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 10 @ Vikings 1 p.m. CBS 2 Sep. 17 vs. Bears 1 p.m. FOX 3 Sep. 25 vs. Eagles (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN 4 Oct. 1 @ Saints 1 p.m. FOX 5 Oct. 8 BYE 6 Oct. 15 vs. Lions 1 p.m. FOX 7 Oct. 22 vs. Falcons 1 p.m. FOX 8 Oct. 26 @ Bills (TNF) 8:20 p.m. PRIME 9 Nov. 5 @ Texans 1 p.m. CBS 10 Nov. 12 vs. Titans 1 p.m. CBS 11 Nov. 19 @ 49ers 4:05 p.m. FOX 12 Nov. 26 @ Colts 1 p.m. CBS 13 Dec. 3 vs. Panthers 1 p.m. CBS 14 Dec. 10 @ Falcons 1 p.m. CBS 15 Dec. 17 @ Packers 1 p.m. FOX 16 Dec. 24 vs. Jaguars 4:05 p.m. CBS 17 Jan. 31 vs. Saints 1 p.m. FOX 18 Jan. 6 or 7 @ Panthers TBD TBD

Primetime games

Week 3: MNF vs. Eagles

Week 8: TNF vs. Bills

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 6.5 (+110/-130)

Division winner: +900

Conference winner: +4500

Super Bowl odds: +7500

2023 SOS rank: 14th