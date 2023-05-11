Buccaneers schedule for 2023 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL announced the complete 2023 schedule on Thursday, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are officially set to kick off their 2023 season against the TEAM at TIME. Their first divisional game will be in Week XX against the TEAM at home/on the road.
The Bucs managed to finish first in the NFC South even with an 8-9 record last season, though they lost to the Cowboys in their Wild Card game with a 31-14 score. Tom Brady announced his retirement (again) following the season’s conclusion, and the Bucs wasted no time in going out to pick up a replacement in Baker Mayfield. He’s been inconsistent throughout his career, but offers some upside when paired with receivers Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Russell Gage.
Tampa came away with eight selections by the end of the 2023 NFL Draft. They added defensive tackle Calijah Kancey in the first round and offensive tackle Cody Mauch in the second round.
Below is the Bucs complete 2023 regular season schedule. All times listed are Eastern.
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV Channel
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV Channel
|1
|Sep. 10
|@ Vikings
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|2
|Sep. 17
|vs. Bears
|1 p.m.
|FOX
|3
|Sep. 25
|vs. Eagles (MNF)
|8:15 p.m.
|ESPN
|4
|Oct. 1
|@ Saints
|1 p.m.
|FOX
|5
|Oct. 8
|BYE
|6
|Oct. 15
|vs. Lions
|1 p.m.
|FOX
|7
|Oct. 22
|vs. Falcons
|1 p.m.
|FOX
|8
|Oct. 26
|@ Bills (TNF)
|8:20 p.m.
|PRIME
|9
|Nov. 5
|@ Texans
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|10
|Nov. 12
|vs. Titans
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|11
|Nov. 19
|@ 49ers
|4:05 p.m.
|FOX
|12
|Nov. 26
|@ Colts
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|13
|Dec. 3
|vs. Panthers
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|14
|Dec. 10
|@ Falcons
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|15
|Dec. 17
|@ Packers
|1 p.m.
|FOX
|16
|Dec. 24
|vs. Jaguars
|4:05 p.m.
|CBS
|17
|Jan. 31
|vs. Saints
|1 p.m.
|FOX
|18
|Jan. 6 or 7
|@ Panthers
|TBD
|TBD
Primetime games
Week 3: MNF vs. Eagles
Week 8: TNF vs. Bills
Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook
Win total, over/under: 6.5 (+110/-130)
Division winner: +900
Conference winner: +4500
Super Bowl odds: +7500
Strength of schedule
2023 SOS rank: 14th