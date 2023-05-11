Titans schedule for 2023 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL announced the complete 2023 schedule on Thursday, and the Tennessee Titans are officially set to kick off their 2023 season at the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, September 10 at 1 p.m. ET. Their first divisional game will be in Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts on the road.

The Titans finished 2nd in the AFC South last season with a record of 7-10, but missed out on the postseason altogether for the first time since 2018. While there were plenty of rumors of a QB shakeup, they still retain Ryan Tannehill. Things got interesting after that following the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Titans were projected to grab a quarterback in the first-round by numerous mock drafts, but after selecting offensive tackle Peter Skoronski, they saw Kentucky quarterback Will Levis fall to the top of the second round. They traded up and picked him 33rd overall. Tannehill will remain the starter, but Levis will compete with Malik Willis as the option for the future.

Newly-hired GM Ran Carthon added running back Tyjae Spears in the third round, tight end Josh Whyle in the fifth round, and wide receiver Colton Dowell in the seventh round. The team could use more depth to complement RB Derrick Henry and WR Treylon Burks, and will hope for the best following the departures of WR Robert Woods and TE Austin Hooper.

Below is the Titans complete 2023 regular season schedule. All times listed are Eastern.

Tennessee Titans schedule 2023

Titans 2023 Schedule Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 10 @ Saints 1 p.m. CBS 2 Sep. 17 vs. Chargers 1 p.m. CBS 3 Sep. 24 @ Browns 1 p.m. CBS 4 Oct. 1 vs. Bengals 1 p.m. Fox 5 Oct. 8 @ Colts 1 p.m. CBS 6 Oct. 15 vs. Ravens (London) 9:30 a.m. NFL Network 7 Oct. 22 BYE 8 Oct. 29 vs. Falcons 1 p.m. CBS 9 Nov. 2 @ Steelers (TNF) 8:20 p.m. Amazon 10 Nov. 12 @ Buccaneers 1 p.m. CBS 11 Nov. 19 @ Jaguars 1 p.m. CBS 12 Nov. 26 vs. Panthers 1 p.m. Fox 13 Dec. 3 @ Colts 1 p.m. CBS 14 Dec. 10 @ Dolphins (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN 15 Dec. 17 vs. Texans 1 p.m. CBS 16 Dec. 24 vs. Seahawks 1 p.m. CBS 17 Jan. 31 @ Texans 1 p.m. Fox 18 Jan. 6 or 7 vs. Jaguars TBD TBD

Primetime games

Week 9: TNF vs. Steelers

Week 14: MNF vs. Dolphins

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 7.5 (+110/-130)

Division winner: +380

Conference winner: +5000

Super Bowl odds: +8000

2023 SOS rank: 21st