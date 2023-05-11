Commanders schedule for 2023 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL announced the complete 2023 schedule on Thursday, and the Washington Commanders are officially set to kick off their 2023 season against the Cardinals at 1 p.m. ET. Their first divisional game will be in Week 4 against the Eagles on the road.

The Commanders were perfectly average in the first season of being the Commanders with an 8-8-1 record in 2022. Washington missed the playoffs for the second straight year after fading down the stretch late in the regular season.

The Commanders haven’t spent big-time cash on an individual player during the free agency period, but their top additions were T Andrew Wylie, G Nick Gates and QB Jacoby Brissett. Sam Howell is the starting quarterback, but Brissett will push him after the Commanders released Carson Wentz and saw Taylor Heinicke depart in free agency. They spent their first two picks in the 2023 NFL Draft on cornerback, picking Emmanuel Forbes in the first round and Jartavius Martin in the second round.

Below is the Commanders’ complete 2023 regular season schedule. All times listed are Eastern.

Washington Commanders schedule 2023

Commanders 2023 Schedule Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 10 vs. Cardinals 1 p.m. FOX 2 Sep. 17 @ Broncos 4:25 p.m. CBS 3 Sep. 24 vs. Bills 1 p.m. CBS 4 Oct. 1 @ Eagles 1 p.m. FOX 5 Oct. 5 vs. Bears (TNF) 8:15 p.m. Amazon Prime 6 Oct. 15 @ Falcons 1 p.m. CBS 7 Oct. 22 @ Giants 1 p.m. CBS 8 Oct. 29 vs. Eagles 1 p.m. FOX 9 Nov. 5 @ Patriots 1 p.m. FOX 10 Nov. 12 @ Seahawks 4:25 p.m. FOX 11 Nov. 19 vs. Giants 1 p.m. FOX 12 Nov. 23 @ Cowboys (Thanksgiving) 4:30 p.m. CBS 13 Dec. 3 vs. Dolphins 1 p.m. FOX 14 Dec. 10 BYE 15 Dec. 17 @ Rams 4:05 p.m. CBS 16 Dec. 24 @ Jets 1 p.m. CBS 17 Jan. 31 vs. 49ers 1 p.m. FOX 18 Jan. 6 or 7 vs. Cowboys TBD TBD

Primetime games

Week 5: TNF vs. Bears

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 6.5 (-120/+100)

Division winner: +950

Conference winner: +3500

Super Bowl odds: +6500

2023 SOS rank: 10th