How to watch the 2023 NFL schedule release on TV, via live stream

Even with free agency and the NFL Draft in the rearview mirror, the offseason still presents an ample amount of content for fans to absorb during the summer lull. With just a few months in between meaningful professional football, fans will get a preview of what’s to come with the annual schedule release, which has become a tentpole moment across the league.

On Monday, the National Football League announced that the 2023 NFL Schedule powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS) will be released on NFL Network, ESPN2, NFL.com, the NFL app, and NFL + on Thursday, May 11 at 8:00 PM ET.

Ahead of the release of the full regular season schedule on May 11, the following games will be announced:

International Games: May 10 on NFL Network and ESPN

Black Friday Game: May 10 via Amazon

Select Individual Games: May 10 on FOX & Friends and CBS Mornings

Select Individual Games: May 11 on the Today Show and Good Morning America

You can live stream NFL Network across multiple devices via the NFL app or NFL.com/watch. The NFL Network app is also available on smartphones and tablets for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers, as well as for NFL+ subscribers.