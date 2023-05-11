How to watch the 2023 NFL Schedule release via live online stream

With free agency and the NFL Draft in the rearview mirror, only one tentpole moment of the NFL offseason remains in the official schedule release. For what is a rather mundane moment, the league and its teams have built considerable hype over the years with iconic reveals from each franchise over social media. Some are more elaborate, while others come at the expense of their rivals (all in good fun, of course).

While the rumor mill has been hard at work with leaking scheduled games here and there, we will finally get the full NFL schedule release on Thursday, May 11.

How to livestream NFL schedule release

The NFL Schedule release starts at 8:00 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN2/NFL Network. If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the release via live online stream at WatchESPN and through the ESPN app. You will need a cable log-in to stream it, so if you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it. You can also tune into NFL.com, the NFL App, or NFL+ to catch the full release.

DraftKings Sportsbook has already listed the opening lines for Week 1 games between the Lions and the Chiefs and between the Bills and the Jets. They also have lines for October matchups including Falcons vs. Jaguars, Jaguars vs. Bills, and Ravens vs. Titans, as well as for November games including Dolphins vs. Chiefs, Colts vs. Patriots, and Dolphins vs. Jets. If you’re feeling confident in any of these matchups, you can get a six-months-early spread bet placed.

DraftKings also has opening lines for 49ers vs. Eagles, Raiders vs. Chiefs, Giants vs. Eagles, and Chiefs vs. Bengals in December. The NFL will have games on both Black Friday and New Years Eve in 2023.