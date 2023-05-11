Does every team get a primetime game in the 2023 NFL Season?

In what has become the last marquee event of the offseason, the NFL’s 2023 schedule release takes place on Thursday, May 11. Despite some speculation that the event could be delayed from its original date, the tentpole moment will proceed as planned with the official unveiling airing on NFL Network and ESPN2, with a bevy of other streaming options.

In addition to each team making a spectacle of their own schedule release, the league has unveiled the respective primetime games for the 2023-24 season. We break down which teams will play on national tv and which teams missed the cut this year.

The amount of prime time games for every NFL team...



How many does your favorite team have? pic.twitter.com/GCKQ1MLfeJ — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) May 12, 2023

The Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Chargers and Buffalo Bills have the most primetime games. However, this will be the first time in a while where some teams won’t have primetime games. The Houston Texans, Atlanta Falcons, Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts will not feature in a marquee slot, not even a Thursday Night Football game late in the season. Every other team has at least one primetime game.

This is a good shift for the NFL, which will only put deserving teams in primetime. The message is simple. If you want a primetime game, put a strong product on the field and you’ll be featured.