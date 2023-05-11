 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What NFL games will be played in London in 2023?

We take a look at which NFL games will be played across the pond as the 2023 NFL schedule is announced.

By Erik Buchinger
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) drops back to pass during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at M&amp;T Bank Stadium. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Three NFL games will be held in London during the 2023 NFL season. Fans in England will get to see more pro football action and for the rest of us in the United States, it means we get more games airing on Sunday mornings.

The NFL played games in London every season since 2007 except for the 2020 season which was impacted due to COVID-19. Three games were played in London last season, and all of them were decided by less than a touchdown.

In 2023, the NFL will hold the London games at two venues. Two will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with another at Wembley Stadium.

Below is a look at the London schedule for the 2023 NFL season.

2023 NFL games played in London

Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Location: Wembley Stadium, London, UK
Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023
Time: 9:30 a.m. ET
TV: ESPN+

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills

Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK
Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023
Time: 9:30 a.m. ET
TV: NFL Network

Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans

Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK
Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023
Time: 9:30 a.m. ET
TV: NFL Network

