Best young QB matchups in the 2023 season

With the NFL officially unveiling the 2023 regular season schedule on Thursday, May 11, it provides a reminder of how the league has shifted with the star quarterback front and center. While a signal-caller has arguably been the most important position for any franchise, we’re seeing plenty of young QBs elevate their stardom.

With the schedule unveiled, let’s run through some of the best young quarterback matchups you can’t afford to miss this season.

There is arguably no better quarterback matchup, and possibly rivalry, than Patrick Mahomes versus Joe Burrow. These two signal-callers and their respective teams have met four times in the last two years, including two AFC Championship games.

With both players besting the other for a trip to the Super Bowl, all eyes will be on the next chapter between these two competitors.

The battle between Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert carries more significance than just a regular season matchup; it harkens back to the 2020 NFL Draft. With Tagovailoa being taken fifth overall and Herbert one spot below him, there will always remain the question of “what if each QB were drafted to the other team?”

These two have faced off twice with the series split one game apiece. Herbert got the most recent win back in Week 14 of last year, going 39-for-51 with 367 passing yards and one touchdown. Tagovailoa completed 10-of-28 pass attempts for 145 yards and a touchdown.

How can you not include a battle of the Number 1 and 2 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft? While it remains to be seen whether both will officially suit up for their respective teams, chances are that they will both log starts in their rookie season. Here’s to hoping we see these two face off when their teams go head-to-head, featuring a battle of two established and highly successful collegiate quarterbacks.